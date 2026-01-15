T. E. Sullivan’s Newly Released "Had Enough Yet?" is a Hope-Filled Book That Encourages Readers to Break Free from Emotional Exhaustion and Rediscover Peace
“Had Enough Yet?” from Christian Faith Publishing author T. E. Sullivan is an inspirational and faith-based work that speaks directly to those struggling with anxiety, depression, and spiritual weariness, offering a message of renewal and lasting hope.
New York, NY, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Had Enough Yet?”: a deeply personal and uplifting book that shares a journey from darkness and despair to clarity, faith, and emotional restoration. “Had Enough Yet?” is the creation of published author, T. E. Sullivan, a New England native who loves family, nature, books, music, animals, and football. As she begins a new chapter pursuing a writing career, she hopes to adopt teens, live a simple life, and one day travel the country’s national parks in an RV.
Sullivan shares, “Are you exhausted by life? Do you feel mentally and emotionally drained at the end of the day? Are you depressed and/or anxious? Are you feeling no relief from the pills and counseling? Do you ever feel hopeless, undervalued, unwanted, or unloved? I can tell you in all honesty that I have felt all these things for longer than I care to admit. Been there, done that, and wore the T-shirt till it was a rag!
For years I searched for answers. I had a lot of information, but I was still clueless as to what I could do to find relief or the ability to change what needed to be changed. As the world around me grew darker and colder, I became more isolated, and my mental health issues became more pronounced.
Then one day it happened. The message hit me like a pair of cymbals clashing on my ears. Something I knew in my heart all along but fought to accept was the answer I was desperately searching for. The rightness and simplicity of it had me crying and laughing at the same time. The joy of it all overwhelmed me, and the feelings of love and safety were the lifelines I truly needed. I felt sure and strong for the first time in decades!
You can have that too! I promise you! It’s easy. It’s free, and the more you have, the more you want. It will bring you peace, joy, good success, health, and blessed relief from the world at large. This is my hope and my prayer for you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, T. E. Sullivan’s new book is an empowering and spiritually motivating work that offers practical encouragement for overcoming emotional struggles and finding renewed strength through faith.
Consumers can purchase “Had Enough Yet?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Had Enough Yet?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories