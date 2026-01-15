S. Fischer’s Newly Released "Benny…and His Big Ideas" is a Charming and Humorous Children’s Adventure Celebrating Creativity, Courage, and Doing What’s Right

“Benny…and His Big Ideas” from Christian Faith Publishing author S. Fischer is a delightful, family-friendly tale following a lovable narwhal whose inventive problem-solving leads him on a warm and witty underwater adventure. Young readers will enjoy Benny’s big imagination as he overcomes challenges with heart and humor.