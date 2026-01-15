Alexander Wright’s New Book, "Great Expectations, Goals and Inspirations," a Charming Tale That Explores the Importance of Setting Expectations and Goals for Children
New York, NY, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alexander Wright, a business developer and educator who leads Strategy & Context Consulting, has completed his most recent book, “Great Expectations, Goals and Inspirations”: a heartfelt story of a father and son who discuss the importance of having goals and expectations during a child’s development to foster success in the future.
Wright shares, “A fun conversation between a father and a son brings to light the important role that goals and expectations play in a child’s development. Sometimes we can discover expectations through inspiration. But more often, children need their parents, family, and community stakeholders to create great expectations before they will give their best!”
Published by Fulton Books, Alexander Wright’s book is partly inspired by the author’s dedication to guiding the next generation and setting them up for a better future, just as he parents did as lifelong educators. With vibrant artwork and a valuable life lesson, “Great Expectations, Goals and Inspirations” is sure to leave a lasting impact on readers of all ages, encouraging them to strive towards their own goals to lead them on the path of success.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Great Expectations, Goals and Inspirations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
