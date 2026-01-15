Ember Dea-Cineris’s New Book "The Snickerdoodles" is a Charming Tale That Follows the Snickerdoodles as They Set Out to Save the Colors of the World and One of Their Own
New York, NY, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ember Dea-Cineris, a mother and artist, as well as a pastry chef for many years, has completed her most recent book, “The Snickerdoodles”: a captivating story that centers around the snickerdoodles, a race of magical creatures who create all the color in the world. But when one of their own is kidnapped by a giant, they must rescue him to ensure the safety of all the world’s shades and hues.
“The snickerdoodles join together to paint the colors of this world,” writes Dea-Cineris. “Through teamwork, perseverance, and kindness, they learn the importance of beauty within and without. As the colors of their world are threatened, the snickerdoodles take a leap of faith and entrust one of their own to bravely venture to the land of the evil WeebeeJee in hopes that their fellow color painter would be saved. The stars above and the land below hold the magic of all color, and the snickerdoodles take it upon themselves to ensure that all life is illuminated with the magic of color.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ember Dea-Cineris’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this magical adventure to save color for good. With vibrant artwork to help bring Dea-Cineris’s story to life, “The Snickerdoodles” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Snickerdoodles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
