Author Zach Spring’s New Book, "Blood Sphere: Child of the Shadows," is a Gripping Saga That Follows an Assassin Who Must Keep Order in the Vampire World
Recent release “Blood Sphere: Child of the Shadows” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zach Spring is a compelling novel that centers around Nazeera Vyren, a vampire assassin who is hired to protect the newly formed vampiric nation of Nocturnas. As political turmoil brews, Nazeera must utilize her special skills to ensure the future of the vampire realm.
Big Rock, TN, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zach Spring, a loving father and veteran who holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice, has completed his new book, “Blood Sphere: Child of the Shadows”: a riveting tale that takes readers into the dangerous world of vampires as a deadly assassin is hired to protect the new nation of Nocturnas.
“When the newly formed vampire nation known as the Nocturnas faces its first major threat, up-and-coming assassin, Nazeera Vyren, is called in,” writes Spring. “With minimal intelligence, she must keep her lethal talent for killing in check while she observes a lone human farmer who has been given a rare designation.
“Morn T’quaran
“Vampire Killer
“With the alliance between Sindress and Vencer’s societies still rocky, the northern woods where the humans live are littered with Sindress anarchists, who kill for pleasure and hate the new government. A Sindress by birth, Nazeera must navigate royalty, political pressure, and a wilderness of unknown danger to preserve the longevity of the Blood Sphere. The new vampire world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Zach Spring’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the “Blade” movie franchise, as well as the “Underworld” and "Twilight" sagas, promising to deliver a suspense-fueled ride where danger lurks around every corner, and the fate of vampire society rests on one assassin’s shoulders.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Blood Sphere: Child of the Shadows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
