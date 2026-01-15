Author Zach Spring’s New Book, "Blood Sphere: Child of the Shadows," is a Gripping Saga That Follows an Assassin Who Must Keep Order in the Vampire World

Recent release “Blood Sphere: Child of the Shadows” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zach Spring is a compelling novel that centers around Nazeera Vyren, a vampire assassin who is hired to protect the newly formed vampiric nation of Nocturnas. As political turmoil brews, Nazeera must utilize her special skills to ensure the future of the vampire realm.