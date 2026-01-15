Author David Brooks’s New Book, "A Chef's Journey: How One Man Achieved His Dream," Follows the Author’s Path to Find Success as an Entrepreneur in the Food Industry
Recent release “A Chef's Journey: How One Man Achieved His Dream” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Brooks is a stirring collection of the successes and pitfalls on the path to success by Chef David Brooks, who started from humble beginnings to climb the ladder of entrepreneurship as the founder of his own company, Dave’s Artisanal Cheesecakes.
Dublin, OH, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Brooks, the founder and chef proprietor of Dave’s Artisanal Cheesecakes, has completed his new book, “A Chef's Journey: How One Man Achieved His Dream”: a heartfelt memoir that details the author’s personal and professional evolution from humble beginnings to becoming a successful food industry entrepreneur.
A veteran of some forty-plus years in the food production and restaurant industry, author David Brooks has worked in all the possible roles in almost all types of restaurants, bakeries, caterers, bars, and coffee shops imaginable, and he has become the sum of this vast array of experiences. Along the way, Brooks gained many personal and business mentors to advise and to guide him as he navigated a career that took him from bar to bakery, across the years and the miles. Now a mentor himself, Brooks advises others within and outside the restaurant industry.
In “A Chef’s Journey,” author David Brooks shares his personal journey through the food and restaurant industry, revealing the many setbacks, detours, and the ego-trampled sickness of defeat he navigated along the path to achieving his dream, establishing his own successful baking business. Additionally, Chef Brooks includes many useful hints for those wishing to travel a similar path to success in food industry entrepreneurship. Brooks also highlights his many mentors, without whom this journey would never have been possible.
“The road to becoming a successful food entrepreneur is neither easy nor short,” writes Chef Brooks. “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and along the way, it can be sometimes very difficult to keep your destination in sight. I believe that the Journey is as important as the Destination, and this journey I started all those years ago has been more rewarding than I could ever have dreamed.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Brooks’s inspiring tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow the author’s difficult yet rewarding path towards success, discovering the mistakes as well as the triumphs that have come to define his journey.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Chef's Journey: How One Man Achieved His Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
A veteran of some forty-plus years in the food production and restaurant industry, author David Brooks has worked in all the possible roles in almost all types of restaurants, bakeries, caterers, bars, and coffee shops imaginable, and he has become the sum of this vast array of experiences. Along the way, Brooks gained many personal and business mentors to advise and to guide him as he navigated a career that took him from bar to bakery, across the years and the miles. Now a mentor himself, Brooks advises others within and outside the restaurant industry.
In “A Chef’s Journey,” author David Brooks shares his personal journey through the food and restaurant industry, revealing the many setbacks, detours, and the ego-trampled sickness of defeat he navigated along the path to achieving his dream, establishing his own successful baking business. Additionally, Chef Brooks includes many useful hints for those wishing to travel a similar path to success in food industry entrepreneurship. Brooks also highlights his many mentors, without whom this journey would never have been possible.
“The road to becoming a successful food entrepreneur is neither easy nor short,” writes Chef Brooks. “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and along the way, it can be sometimes very difficult to keep your destination in sight. I believe that the Journey is as important as the Destination, and this journey I started all those years ago has been more rewarding than I could ever have dreamed.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Brooks’s inspiring tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow the author’s difficult yet rewarding path towards success, discovering the mistakes as well as the triumphs that have come to define his journey.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Chef's Journey: How One Man Achieved His Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories