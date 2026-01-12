Author Stephenie Sloan Soester’s New Book, "Chance Happenings of a Lifetime," is a Fascinating Collection of Messages the Author Has Received from God Throughout Her Life
Recent release “Chance Happenings of a Lifetime: Synchronicities with Proof and Connection” from Covenant Books author Stephenie Sloan Soester is an eye-opening series of moments in which the author has been sent messages through the form of words appearing throughout her life, helping to reaffirm her faith and God’s existence within her.
Victoria, TX, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephenie Sloan Soester, who enjoys journaling, scrapbooking, genealogy, and above all else, spending time with her children and grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Chance Happenings of a Lifetime: Synchronicities with Proof and Connection”: a unique and thought-provoking assortment of divine messages the author has received that have helped to definitely prove Christ’s story and existence as the Savior.
“These are not your average chance happenings or synchronicities,” writes Soester. “When I realized what was placed in my hands, I was in utter shock! I had prayed for words and woke up in a real-life ‘Bruce Almighty’ and ‘Evan Almighty’ movie. Words kept appearing mostly in the form of license plates pulling in front of me with the answers to my thoughts just after the thoughts occurred. I had heard the universe communicates. However, I never expected to understand that statement to this extent.”
The author continues, “Some philosophers believed synchronicities could someday prove the existence of God. Welcome to their theories coming to life, complete with an Infinity Map drawn from the cities of the synchronicities and occurrences happening. This map tells the most famous story ever told, proving Jesus’s life story! In an ‘odds of that happening’ world, the odds were defied repeatedly.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephenie Sloan Soester’s new book will captivate readers as they journey through this collection of unbelievable tales that the author has backed up with photographic proof of her messages and coincidences. Inspired by the author’s desire to share God’s message with others, “Chance Happenings of a Lifetime” is sure to resonate with both believers and skeptics alike, encouraging them to look for signs in their own lives.
Readers can purchase “Chance Happenings of a Lifetime: Synchronicities with Proof and Connection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
