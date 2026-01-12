Author Stephenie Sloan Soester’s New Book, "Chance Happenings of a Lifetime," is a Fascinating Collection of Messages the Author Has Received from God Throughout Her Life

Recent release “Chance Happenings of a Lifetime: Synchronicities with Proof and Connection” from Covenant Books author Stephenie Sloan Soester is an eye-opening series of moments in which the author has been sent messages through the form of words appearing throughout her life, helping to reaffirm her faith and God’s existence within her.