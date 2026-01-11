Professional Women Photographers Open Call: Small Works — a Fundraiser Exhibition
New York, NY, January 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In Celebration of Professional Women Photographers’ 50th Anniversary
Curated by: Claudia Sohrens
Exhibition Dates: March 8 – 21, 2026
Location: The Breezeway at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York City
Overview
Professional Women Photographers (PWP) invites women and non-binary artists to submit cell phone photographs for its inaugural Small Works Fundraiser Exhibition, presented in celebration of PWP’s 50th Anniversary.
Using cell phone photography as an instrument of curiosity, witnessing, and reflection, Small Works explores how acts of seeing become forms of collective storytelling shaped by personal, social, political, and environmental conditions. The exhibition embraces phoneography as an accessible, immediate, and contemporary practice while bringing together a wide community of artists in support of PWP’s ongoing work.
The exhibition is made possible through the generosity of BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, which is supporting a fellow nonprofit by providing the exhibition space at The Breezeway. This partnership allows Small Works to be presented in a highly visible public setting while maximizing the exhibition’s fundraising impact.
This exhibition also serves as a fundraiser for the PWP 50th Anniversary Documentary,
Women of Vision: 50 Years of Empowering Women in Photography, a film project dedicated to preserving and amplifying the history, impact, and voices of women in photography. The documentary is scheduled to premiere in June 2026.
Selected works will be printed at 6 × 6 inches and exhibited in a grid format at The Breezeway at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, underscoring both individual expression and collective presence.
Exhibition & Fundraising Details
Prints will be offered for sale at $50 per image
Limited edition of 10
Artists are generously donating one work to support the production of the PWP 50th Anniversary Documentary
100% of artwork sale proceeds directly support the documentary
Submission Guidelines
Eligibility: Open worldwide to women and non-binary photographers, 18 years and older
Submit up to three (3) original cell phone photographs created in 2025
AI-generated or heavily manipulated images will not be accepted
Each submission must include a Certificate of Authenticity
One image per artist will be selected for exhibition
Submission Fee
$10 — PWP Members
$10 — Students
$20 — Non-Members
Participants who choose to join Professional Women Photographers within 30 days of the exhibition’s close may apply their submission fee as a one-time credit toward a first-year General Membership. This invitation is optional and offered as a welcome into the PWP community.
Deadline
February 5, 2026
About Professional Women Photographers
Founded in 1975, Professional Women Photographers (PWP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting, advancing, and advocating for women in photography through exhibitions, education, mentorship, and community-building initiatives.
For Press Inquiries:
media@pwponline.org
www.pwponline.org
Contact: Nancy La Lanne
Telephone: (914) 340-4924
Curated by: Claudia Sohrens
Exhibition Dates: March 8 – 21, 2026
Location: The Breezeway at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York City
Overview
Professional Women Photographers (PWP) invites women and non-binary artists to submit cell phone photographs for its inaugural Small Works Fundraiser Exhibition, presented in celebration of PWP’s 50th Anniversary.
Using cell phone photography as an instrument of curiosity, witnessing, and reflection, Small Works explores how acts of seeing become forms of collective storytelling shaped by personal, social, political, and environmental conditions. The exhibition embraces phoneography as an accessible, immediate, and contemporary practice while bringing together a wide community of artists in support of PWP’s ongoing work.
The exhibition is made possible through the generosity of BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, which is supporting a fellow nonprofit by providing the exhibition space at The Breezeway. This partnership allows Small Works to be presented in a highly visible public setting while maximizing the exhibition’s fundraising impact.
This exhibition also serves as a fundraiser for the PWP 50th Anniversary Documentary,
Women of Vision: 50 Years of Empowering Women in Photography, a film project dedicated to preserving and amplifying the history, impact, and voices of women in photography. The documentary is scheduled to premiere in June 2026.
Selected works will be printed at 6 × 6 inches and exhibited in a grid format at The Breezeway at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, underscoring both individual expression and collective presence.
Exhibition & Fundraising Details
Prints will be offered for sale at $50 per image
Limited edition of 10
Artists are generously donating one work to support the production of the PWP 50th Anniversary Documentary
100% of artwork sale proceeds directly support the documentary
Submission Guidelines
Eligibility: Open worldwide to women and non-binary photographers, 18 years and older
Submit up to three (3) original cell phone photographs created in 2025
AI-generated or heavily manipulated images will not be accepted
Each submission must include a Certificate of Authenticity
One image per artist will be selected for exhibition
Submission Fee
$10 — PWP Members
$10 — Students
$20 — Non-Members
Participants who choose to join Professional Women Photographers within 30 days of the exhibition’s close may apply their submission fee as a one-time credit toward a first-year General Membership. This invitation is optional and offered as a welcome into the PWP community.
Deadline
February 5, 2026
About Professional Women Photographers
Founded in 1975, Professional Women Photographers (PWP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting, advancing, and advocating for women in photography through exhibitions, education, mentorship, and community-building initiatives.
For Press Inquiries:
media@pwponline.org
www.pwponline.org
Contact: Nancy La Lanne
Telephone: (914) 340-4924
Contact
Professional Women PhotographersContact
Nancy La Lanne
(914) 340-4924
media@pwponline.org
Nancy La Lanne
(914) 340-4924
media@pwponline.org
Categories