Rising Year-End Bookings Reflect Growing Demand for Peaceful Tet Retreats at MerPerle Nui Sam
As the Lunar New Year approaches, the fast-paced rhythm of urban life has led many travelers to seek quieter destinations that offer rest, reflection, and reconnection. During the pre-Tet period, MerPerle Nui Sam has recorded a noticeable increase in booking interest, particularly from families and small groups looking for a calm and meaningful year-end escape.
Chau Doc, An Giang, Vietnam, January 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nestled alongside a tranquil canal and overlooking expansive rice fields in Chau Doc, the resort provides a setting that contrasts with the usual year-end bustle. Its open landscapes and serene atmosphere have become key factors attracting guests who prioritize relaxation and mental renewal before welcoming the new year.
In addition to overnight stays, many visitors combine their retreat with a pilgrimage to Ba Chua Xu Nui Sam, one of the region’s most significant spiritual landmarks, especially during the final full-moon days of the year. This combination of leisure and spiritual reflection offers guests an opportunity to conclude the year in peace and begin the next with a sense of harmony and optimism.
For shorter itineraries, day visits to the resort have also gained traction. Travelers stop by to unwind, enjoy coffee and dining in a quiet, green environment, and recharge before continuing their journey back to Ho Chi Minh City or neighboring provinces.
Amid the increasing demand for Tet-season getaways, MerPerle Nui Sam continues to be recognized as a destination that balances nature, tranquility, and cultural-spiritual experiences, aligning with the evolving preferences of year-end travelers.
Trong Do
84908435544
https://merperlenuisam.com/
84908435544. Prefered contact by email
Categories