David Plotts Launches Re-Election Campaign for Wicomico County Board of Education, District 7
Salisbury, MD, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Plotts, Vice Chair of the Wicomico County Board of Education, announced his re-election campaign today to represent the newly drawn District 7, following recent redistricting. First elected in 2022, Plotts has been a strong advocate for students, educators, and families, focusing on transparency, accountability, and student success.
“As a lifelong Wicomico County resident, a graduate of our public schools, and a parent of four children in the district, I understand the challenges and opportunities facing our schools,” said Plotts. “My commitment remains clear: put students first, support our teachers and staff, and ensure transparency in every decision.”
During his first term, Plotts worked collaboratively with fellow Board members to spearhead transparency and parental involvement in policy decisions, secure increased county investment in education, strengthen curriculum offerings, approve construction of the new Fruitland Primary School, and rebalance elementary enrollment.
Plotts’ focus for the next four years includes advancing academic excellence and innovation by strengthening evidence‑based literacy instruction, building strong math foundations, and expanding opportunities in AP, STEM, CTE, and the arts. He is committed to increasing mental health resources and developing partnerships that provide wraparound services for families. His priorities also include ensuring competitive compensation for staff while reducing administrative burdens, as well as upgrading aging facilities to create safe, modern learning environments. Finally, he emphasizes maintaining fiscal transparency by aligning every dollar with equitable opportunities for all students.
“Our children deserve nothing less than the best,” Plotts said. “I’m running for re-election to continue moving Wicomico schools forward—together.”
For more information about David Plotts and his campaign, including his monthly “Coffee with a School Board Member” gatherings, visit DavidPlotts.com or follow him on social media.
Contact
David Plotts for Wicomico Board of EducationContact
David Plotts
443-880-0502
www.davidplotts.com
Categories