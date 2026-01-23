TechSOS Establishes OnePlus Service Center in Varanasi to Fix Advanced Software and Warp Charge Issues

TechSOS, a leading smartphone repair specialist in Varanasi, has formalized a specialized service dedicated to addressing the unique hardware and software challenges inherent in OnePlus devices. The service targets common user pain points, including persistent OxygenOS bugs, severe battery drain often linked to system processes, and technical AMOLED display issues like flickering or discoloration.