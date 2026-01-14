Loveforce International Releases a Song About the Danger of Underestimating a Woman
On Friday, The Loveforce Collective about the danger of underestimating a woman.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 16, Loveforce International will release a New Digital Music Single. The single is about the danger of underestimating a woman. It is by The Loveforce Collective.
The Loveforce Collective’s “Never Underestimate The Power Of A Woman” is in the Singer-Songwriter genre. It uses a piano and one voice to tell the story of a woman that a womanizing man tries to take advantage of. It tells how she got the better of him and taught him a lesson.
“It is a cautionary tale,” says Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is directed towards men who are womanizers. The original song is longer and talks about people trying to take advantage of women in other facets of life but this version just focuses on womanizing men,“ he continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The Loveforce Collective’s “Never Underestimate The Power Of A Woman” is in the Singer-Songwriter genre. It uses a piano and one voice to tell the story of a woman that a womanizing man tries to take advantage of. It tells how she got the better of him and taught him a lesson.
“It is a cautionary tale,” says Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is directed towards men who are womanizers. The original song is longer and talks about people trying to take advantage of women in other facets of life but this version just focuses on womanizing men,“ he continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories