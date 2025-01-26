Software for the Automatic Optimal Utilization of Modern Hardware by Complex Programs

A method that allows sequential programs to be executed efficiently and automatically on modern, parallel computer hardware. Modern parallel hardware can only make use of small shares (3%-30%) of the resources. At the heart of the new technology is a new type of execution scheme that equips programs with a form of artificial and autonomous intelligence. From an originally linear program, the computational result emerges as a self-organizing structure of up to thousands of parallel executions.