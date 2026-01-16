Author Charles A. Purpero’s New Book, "29 Hours (A Novel): Second Edition," Follows an Ordinary Man Who Gets Swept Into a Fight to Save America from a Group of Terrorists

Recent release “29 Hours (A Novel): Second Edition” from Covenant Books author Charles A. Purpero is a gripping thriller that centers around Charlie Cooper who uncovers a terrorist plot to destroy the city of Milwaukee and the United States. Desperate to save his home and his life, Charlie finds himself fighting on the frontlines to bring down the terrorists and save America from destruction.