Author Charles A. Purpero’s New Book, "29 Hours (A Novel): Second Edition," Follows an Ordinary Man Who Gets Swept Into a Fight to Save America from a Group of Terrorists
Recent release “29 Hours (A Novel): Second Edition” from Covenant Books author Charles A. Purpero is a gripping thriller that centers around Charlie Cooper who uncovers a terrorist plot to destroy the city of Milwaukee and the United States. Desperate to save his home and his life, Charlie finds himself fighting on the frontlines to bring down the terrorists and save America from destruction.
Milwaukee, WI, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles A. Purpero, a native of Milwaukee who started his own collection company in 2001, has completed his new book, “29 Hours (A Novel): Second Edition”: a riveting novel that centers around an average American man who quickly becomes a key figure in rescuing America after uncovering a terrorist plot in Milwaukee.
“Charlie Cooper is a simple man. A few beers, an occasional day at the track, and time with his family are all it takes to keep him happy,” writes Purpero. “But when Charlie goes to pay his income tax at the Milwaukee Federal Building and comes face-to-face with terrorists trying to annihilate his Midwestern lakefront city, his only concern is how to keep them from executing their diabolical plan. As he is thrown into combat with the men who have infiltrated the government building, he learns that the attack is only a small part of a nationwide terrorist plot.
“Soon Charlie is entangled in a web of conspiracy that takes him from obscurity to the forefront of a battle to save the future of his country, his town, and his own life. Despite overwhelming odds, he spearheads a mission with the FBI and the president that takes him from the Midwest to the coast of Oregon, where he is compelled to penetrate the terrorists’ inner sanctum, free the hostages they have taken, and destroy their stranglehold on America itself, but the clock is ticking…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charles A. Purpero’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Charlie’s fight to save his country and his life from those seeking to destroy everything he’s ever known. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “29 Hours (A Novel)” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
