Author Michelle Brignone’s New Book, "What Do You Believe?" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion That Invites Readers to Reflect if Their Beliefs Reflect Their Daily Actions

Recent release “What Do You Believe?: Addressing the Disconnect Between Our Actions and Our Stated Beliefs” from Covenant Books author Michelle Brignone is a poignant read that aims to help readers discover if their behavior truly aligns with their beliefs, and how one can close that gap to lead a life in line with their convictions.