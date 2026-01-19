Author Michelle Brignone’s New Book, "What Do You Believe?" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion That Invites Readers to Reflect if Their Beliefs Reflect Their Daily Actions
Recent release “What Do You Believe?: Addressing the Disconnect Between Our Actions and Our Stated Beliefs” from Covenant Books author Michelle Brignone is a poignant read that aims to help readers discover if their behavior truly aligns with their beliefs, and how one can close that gap to lead a life in line with their convictions.
Vallejo, CA, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Brignone, who holds a Juris Doctorate, has completed her new book, “What Do You Believe?: Addressing the Disconnect Between Our Actions and Our Stated Beliefs”: a powerful look at why people’s actions and beliefs are often not aligned, and how one can fix this misalignment in their daily lives.
“Almost 80 percent of Americans say they believe in God, with most religions teaching peace, love, and understanding; yet crime, lies, hate, racism, misogyny, discrimination, and violence all seem to be reaching pandemic proportions,” writes Brignone. “Maybe we don’t believe what we think we do.
“There is a disconnect between our actions and what we say we believe, and it’s tearing us apart. Society cannot afford for this disconnect to continue. Either we don’t know what we truly believe, or we just don’t care anymore. I am an optimist and hoping the answer is people don’t really know or don’t remember what their true beliefs are. ‘What Do You Believe?’ does not tell people what to believe; it merely asks questions to encourage readers to figure out for themselves what exactly they believe and why they believe it. It then asks readers to consider how their beliefs influence (or not) their actions to help readers bring their actions and beliefs into harmony.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michelle Brignone’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the reasonings behind their beliefs, and how one can work towards bringing their beliefs in line with their behaviors. Deeply compelling and eye-opening, “What Do You Believe?” is sure to leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “What Do You Believe?: Addressing the Disconnect Between Our Actions and Our Stated Beliefs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Almost 80 percent of Americans say they believe in God, with most religions teaching peace, love, and understanding; yet crime, lies, hate, racism, misogyny, discrimination, and violence all seem to be reaching pandemic proportions,” writes Brignone. “Maybe we don’t believe what we think we do.
“There is a disconnect between our actions and what we say we believe, and it’s tearing us apart. Society cannot afford for this disconnect to continue. Either we don’t know what we truly believe, or we just don’t care anymore. I am an optimist and hoping the answer is people don’t really know or don’t remember what their true beliefs are. ‘What Do You Believe?’ does not tell people what to believe; it merely asks questions to encourage readers to figure out for themselves what exactly they believe and why they believe it. It then asks readers to consider how their beliefs influence (or not) their actions to help readers bring their actions and beliefs into harmony.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michelle Brignone’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the reasonings behind their beliefs, and how one can work towards bringing their beliefs in line with their behaviors. Deeply compelling and eye-opening, “What Do You Believe?” is sure to leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “What Do You Believe?: Addressing the Disconnect Between Our Actions and Our Stated Beliefs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories