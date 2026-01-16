Author Peter Marvel’s New Book, "The Adventures of Mike and Max," Follows a Young Man and His Dog as They Spend a Sunny California Day Eating Tacos and Surfing

Recent release “The Adventures of Mike and Max” from Newman Springs Publishing author Peter Marvel is a riveting tale that centers around Mike, a young college student, and his dog Max, who love to spend their days surfing and seeing friends and family. On this particular day, Mike and Max share all sorts of adventures at the beach with Mike’s sister and her dog, Grace.