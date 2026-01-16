Author Peter Marvel’s New Book, "The Adventures of Mike and Max," Follows a Young Man and His Dog as They Spend a Sunny California Day Eating Tacos and Surfing
Recent release “The Adventures of Mike and Max” from Newman Springs Publishing author Peter Marvel is a riveting tale that centers around Mike, a young college student, and his dog Max, who love to spend their days surfing and seeing friends and family. On this particular day, Mike and Max share all sorts of adventures at the beach with Mike’s sister and her dog, Grace.
New York, NY, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Peter Marvel, an engineer by trade and technology creator, as well as an animal lover, track and field coach and consultant, senior athlete, and fan of Dortmund BVB Bundesliga Fútbol, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Mike and Max”: a captivating story that follows a young man named Mike and his boxer, Max, as they embark on a day of friendship and adventure together.
The author shares, “Mike is a student who goes to the local college, works in a restaurant making yummy tacos and all kinds of delicious Mexican food, and loves to surf. His best friend is a boxer named Max who follows Mike everywhere, loves butterflies, enjoys delicious doggie tacos, and dreams of surfing the beautiful California waves with all his friends, barking ‘Surf! Surf! Aruuuuu!’ all the way.
“Max loves to play with his sister Grace at Woofy Meadows with all the other dogs, chasing each other, playing tag, keep-away, and just having fun. When playtime is over, Mike and Max get ready to join Mike’s sister Lauren for some awesome surfing on the beautiful California waves with all their friends, along with a few dolphins who love the waves and Max too. Come join them as they go through each day together and experience the joys of life, school, Woofy Meadows, tacos, family, friends, and, of course, surfing!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Peter Marvel’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Mike and Max’s special day, discovering all the silly and wacky things boxers can often get up to. With colorful artwork to help bring Peter’s story to life, “The Adventures of Mike and Max” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Adventures of Mike and Max” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
