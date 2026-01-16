Author William Cook’s New Book, "Max and the Dragon," is a Charming Story That Follows a Lost Dog Who Finds His Way Home with the Help of a Magical Dragon

Recent release “Max and the Dragon” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Cook is a heartfelt tale that centers around Max, a dog who accidentally gets lost one day while playing with his owner Billy. All alone in the forest, Max is discovered by a magical dragon named Thor who decides to help return him home to his family.