Author William Cook’s New Book, "Max and the Dragon," is a Charming Story That Follows a Lost Dog Who Finds His Way Home with the Help of a Magical Dragon
Recent release “Max and the Dragon” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Cook is a heartfelt tale that centers around Max, a dog who accidentally gets lost one day while playing with his owner Billy. All alone in the forest, Max is discovered by a magical dragon named Thor who decides to help return him home to his family.
Tulsa, OK, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William Cook has completed his new book, “Max and the Dragon”: a riveting story of a dog who, after getting lost in the woods, is saved by a magical dragon who helps to bring him home once more.
“My inspiration for writing this children’s book was actually celebrities,” writes Cook. “On television, I saw celebrities talking about a children’s book they had written, so I decided to give it a try. I thought about what would appeal to children. My first thought was a small dog—children love dogs. Then I thought of dinosaurs, then dragons. All kids like dragons, especially a magic dragon.
“My story would be about a boy taking his dog for a walk in the forest. The dog gets lost when he chases a squirrel. The dragon rescues him. Since he is magic, he can make the dog talk. The next day, the dragon flies the dog back to his house.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William Cook’s engaging tale will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Max and Thor’s journey, discovering the unique friendship they form along their adventures together. With colorful artwork to help bring Cook’s story to life, “Max and the Dragon” is sure to become a beloved addition for any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Max and the Dragon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
