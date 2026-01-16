Paige Cuevas’s New Book, "Where Did My Glamma Go?" is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows Three Children Who Navigate Their Emotions After Their Grandmother Passes Away
San Mateo, CA, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Paige Cuevas, a loving wife and mother of three who works as a registered nurse, has completed her most recent book, “Where Did My Glamma Go?”: a stirring tale that explores the different emotions one might feel after experiencing a death in the family at a young age.
“‘Where Did My Glamma Go?’ is a great family bonding book for parents and their children to connect with their loved ones who have passed away,” writes Cuevas. “Children will relive happy loving times and will create new special bonds for those they have not met. This book is an ice breaker to help parents have that not-so-easy conversation regarding death in the family.”
Published by Fulton Books, Paige Cuevas’s book is partly inspired by the author’s mother Shelley, who passed away from breast cancer before her sons were born. Eager to help her children and other young readers feel empowered and loved, Cuevas now shared “Where Did My Glamma Go?” to help children who may be experiencing difficulties following the loss of a loved one.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Where Did My Glamma Go?” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
