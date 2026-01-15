HoduSoft Releases Next-Gen WebRTC Softphone for ITSPs and Global Operators
A carrier-grade WebRTC softphone engineered for modern service providers.
Denver, CO, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, a leading provider of unified communication solutions, has announced the release of its next-generation WebRTC Softphone, built to help ITSPs and telecom operators deliver seamless, browser-based voice communication without dependency on physical devices or third-party applications.
The next generation WebRTC Softphone is natively integrated into HoduSoft's contact center platform. By eliminating the need for IP phones, hard phones, or external softphone installations, the solution simplifies workspace design, reduces hardware costs, and improves operational flexibility for contact centers and enterprise teams.
As ITSPs and other professional service providers evolve, efficient space utilization has become a growing challenge. Traditional setups with desktops, IP phones, headsets, and wiring often create cluttered work environments, especially in high-density operations.
HoduSoft's WebRTC Softphone addresses this challenge by consolidating communication directly within the software interface. This open-source framework for the web infuses real-time communication capabilities in the browser.
It supports voice, video, and other generic data (online messages, share screen recordings, and data transfers), allowing developers to create robust voice/video communication solutions.
WebRTC technology is available on all modern browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Opera, Microsoft Edge, etc. Moreover, it is suitable for both the desktop version as well as Android and iOS devices.
Key features and advantages of WebRTC
Open-source
Browser-based
Low-latency delivery
Robust encryption
High-quality voice and video
Reliable sessions
Benefits of WebRTC
Cost effective
Better space utilization
Ease of communication
Easy configuration
Speaking on the launch, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer, said, "The launch of our next-generation WebRTC Softphone is a direct response to how ITSPs and global operators want to grow today, faster deployments, lower operational costs, and greater flexibility. By removing hardware dependencies and third-party applications, we are enabling service providers to scale customer operations without increasing complexity or capital expenditure."
He added, "From a commercial standpoint, this solution helps our partners and customers shorten sales cycles and unlock new revenue opportunities. It allows them to onboard clients quickly, optimize workspace utilization, and deliver a modern communication experience that aligns with evolving enterprise expectations. This release strengthens our value proposition for service providers competing in high-volume, margin-sensitive markets."
Bharat Lalcheta, co-founder and chief technology officer, said, "Our focus with the WebRTC Softphone (https://hodusoft.com/webrtc-phone/) was to deliver a browser-native communication experience without compromising on security, voice quality, or reliability. By embedding WebRTC directly into our platform, we have eliminated the need for external devices and software while ensuring low-latency performance and encrypted communication across all modern browsers and devices."
The next generation WebRTC Softphone is natively integrated into HoduSoft's contact center platform. By eliminating the need for IP phones, hard phones, or external softphone installations, the solution simplifies workspace design, reduces hardware costs, and improves operational flexibility for contact centers and enterprise teams.
As ITSPs and other professional service providers evolve, efficient space utilization has become a growing challenge. Traditional setups with desktops, IP phones, headsets, and wiring often create cluttered work environments, especially in high-density operations.
HoduSoft's WebRTC Softphone addresses this challenge by consolidating communication directly within the software interface. This open-source framework for the web infuses real-time communication capabilities in the browser.
It supports voice, video, and other generic data (online messages, share screen recordings, and data transfers), allowing developers to create robust voice/video communication solutions.
WebRTC technology is available on all modern browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Opera, Microsoft Edge, etc. Moreover, it is suitable for both the desktop version as well as Android and iOS devices.
Key features and advantages of WebRTC
Open-source
Browser-based
Low-latency delivery
Robust encryption
High-quality voice and video
Reliable sessions
Benefits of WebRTC
Cost effective
Better space utilization
Ease of communication
Easy configuration
Speaking on the launch, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer, said, "The launch of our next-generation WebRTC Softphone is a direct response to how ITSPs and global operators want to grow today, faster deployments, lower operational costs, and greater flexibility. By removing hardware dependencies and third-party applications, we are enabling service providers to scale customer operations without increasing complexity or capital expenditure."
He added, "From a commercial standpoint, this solution helps our partners and customers shorten sales cycles and unlock new revenue opportunities. It allows them to onboard clients quickly, optimize workspace utilization, and deliver a modern communication experience that aligns with evolving enterprise expectations. This release strengthens our value proposition for service providers competing in high-volume, margin-sensitive markets."
Bharat Lalcheta, co-founder and chief technology officer, said, "Our focus with the WebRTC Softphone (https://hodusoft.com/webrtc-phone/) was to deliver a browser-native communication experience without compromising on security, voice quality, or reliability. By embedding WebRTC directly into our platform, we have eliminated the need for external devices and software while ensuring low-latency performance and encrypted communication across all modern browsers and devices."
Contact
HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
Categories