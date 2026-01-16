Sgt. John G. Webb’s Newly Released “So You’re Thinking About Becoming a Game Warden???” is an Honest and Engaging Look Inside a Life of Wildlife Law enforcement.

“So You’re Thinking About Becoming a Game Warden???: My Experiences as a Delaware Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Agent” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sgt. John G. Webb is a firsthand account of the challenges, dangers, and rewards of a career dedicated to protecting natural resources and public safety.