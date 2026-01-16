Sgt. John G. Webb’s Newly Released “So You’re Thinking About Becoming a Game Warden???” is an Honest and Engaging Look Inside a Life of Wildlife Law enforcement.
“So You’re Thinking About Becoming a Game Warden???: My Experiences as a Delaware Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Agent” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sgt. John G. Webb is a firsthand account of the challenges, dangers, and rewards of a career dedicated to protecting natural resources and public safety.
Delton, MI, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “So You’re Thinking About Becoming a Game Warden???: My Experiences as a Delaware Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Agent”: a candid and informative memoir that offers readers an inside look at the realities of conservation law enforcement. “So You’re Thinking About Becoming a Game Warden???: My Experiences as a Delaware Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Agent” is the creation of published author, Sgt. John G. Webb, who grew up on a farm in Upper Bucks County, Pennsylvania, surrounded by three hundred acres of State Game Lands, where hunting, fishing, and boating played a significant role in his upbringing, largely influenced by his father. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, participating in rescue operations and law enforcement activities. Following his military service, he graduated from Humboldt State University in California and went on to build a twenty-six-year career as a Fish and Wildlife agent for the state of Delaware. After retiring, he and his wife, Becky, relocated to Michigan with their daughters, Kelsie and Carley. There, he drove a school bus for seven years and currently works as a shuttle bus driver for a nursing home.
Sgt. John G. Webb shares, “This book is a compilation of some of my experiences while working as a Fish and Wildlife agent for the state of Delaware. My goal was to give someone considering this line of work a good idea of what the job is like and to just be entertaining for the rest of the readers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sgt. John G. Webb’s new book offers an authentic perspective on wildlife enforcement, covering boating accidents, poaching investigations, rescues, arrests, and the everyday realities that come with wearing the badge. It serves as both a practical guide and an engaging collection of true stories for aspiring officers and general readers alike.
Consumers can purchase “So You’re Thinking About Becoming a Game Warden???: My Experiences as a Delaware Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Agent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “So You’re Thinking About Becoming a Game Warden???: My Experiences as a Delaware Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Agent”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sgt. John G. Webb shares, “This book is a compilation of some of my experiences while working as a Fish and Wildlife agent for the state of Delaware. My goal was to give someone considering this line of work a good idea of what the job is like and to just be entertaining for the rest of the readers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sgt. John G. Webb’s new book offers an authentic perspective on wildlife enforcement, covering boating accidents, poaching investigations, rescues, arrests, and the everyday realities that come with wearing the badge. It serves as both a practical guide and an engaging collection of true stories for aspiring officers and general readers alike.
Consumers can purchase “So You’re Thinking About Becoming a Game Warden???: My Experiences as a Delaware Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Agent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “So You’re Thinking About Becoming a Game Warden???: My Experiences as a Delaware Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Agent”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories