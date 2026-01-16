Darlys Jacobson’s Newly Released "Thus Far" is a Heartfelt Collection of Reflective and Uplifting Poetry
“Thus Far” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darlys Jacobson is a warm and honest gathering of poems that blend humor, vulnerability, and insight, offering readers comfort and joy through poetic expression.
Cook, MN, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Thus Far”: a charming and emotionally resonant treasury of poetic moments drawn from everyday life. “Thus Far” is the creation of published author, Darlys Jacobson.
Darlys Jacobson shares, “Darlys Jacobson’s book Thus Far will bring a smile to your face with her honesty and easy humor. Come and enjoy the healing power and joy poetry can bring.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darlys Jacobson’s new book invites readers to slow down, smile, and savor the healing power of poetry through pieces that celebrate resilience, authenticity, and the beauty found in life’s simplest experiences.
Consumers can purchase “Thus Far” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thus Far”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Darlys Jacobson shares, “Darlys Jacobson’s book Thus Far will bring a smile to your face with her honesty and easy humor. Come and enjoy the healing power and joy poetry can bring.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darlys Jacobson’s new book invites readers to slow down, smile, and savor the healing power of poetry through pieces that celebrate resilience, authenticity, and the beauty found in life’s simplest experiences.
Consumers can purchase “Thus Far” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thus Far”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories