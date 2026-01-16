Daniel Beachum’s Newly Released "A Day with Firefighter Beachum" is an Inspiring Children’s Story of Faith, Courage, and Selfless Service
“A Day with Firefighter Beachum” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Beachum is a faith-filled children’s book that follows a firefighter through a day of service, prayer, and bravery, highlighting how trust in God guides acts of compassion and heroism.
Hillsborough, NJ, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Day with Firefighter Beachum”: a heartfelt and faith-based children’s story that introduces young readers to the values of honor, courage, prayer, and community service. “A Day with Firefighter Beachum” is the creation of published author, Daniel Beachum, who has served with the Newark Fire Department since 2017 and currently operates with Engine 15 and Engine 9, specializing in engine pump operations. Inspired to become a firefighter after being rescued from a building fire with his mother in 2006, he has dedicated his life to public service. In addition to his firefighting career, Daniel has served as a Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army National Guard since 2012, specializing in career counseling and combat operations. He is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology at American Military University with plans to support counseling and mentorship initiatives. Grounded in his faith in Jesus Christ, Daniel is a devoted husband and father who values fitness, discipline, mental resilience, and spiritual strength, and he practices daily prayer with his family.
Beachum shares, “Honor, duty, selflessness, and God are just a few of the important pillars that fortify the structure of Daniel Beachum’s life as a firefighter. He believes his ultimate mission is to create understanding to unite people, execute his duty as a selfless servant to those in need, and instill the love and faith of God into humanity every day of his life. Yet how easy is it to maintain such values when spiritual challenges consistently test and question your faith and commitment? In this compelling story, Firefighter Beachum, a God-fearing Christian, is unexpectedly contested with fear, uncertainty, curiosity, and reverence as he engages in his typical day of duty and honor as a firefighter. Praying with perseverance and his trust in God, the levels of confliction continuously climb higher on the ladder of conviction throughout the story until Firefighter Beachum is faced with one of the biggest challenges of his life and career, ultimately testing the strength of his faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Beachum’s new book offers children and families a meaningful story that emphasizes faith in action, bravery in service, and the power of prayer when facing fear and adversity.
Consumers can purchase “A Day with Firefighter Beachum” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Day with Firefighter Beachum”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
