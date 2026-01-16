Daniel Beachum’s Newly Released "A Day with Firefighter Beachum" is an Inspiring Children’s Story of Faith, Courage, and Selfless Service

“A Day with Firefighter Beachum” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Beachum is a faith-filled children’s book that follows a firefighter through a day of service, prayer, and bravery, highlighting how trust in God guides acts of compassion and heroism.