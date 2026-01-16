Rachel Rinehimer’s Newly Released "If Roosters Lived Inside the Sea" is a Charming and Imaginative Children’s Tale That Explores a Child’s Delightfully Curious "What If"

“If Roosters Lived Inside the Sea” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Rinehimer is a playful, rhyming adventure that invites young readers to imagine the silly possibilities of a rooster living beneath the waves. This lighthearted story celebrates creativity, wonder, and the joy of thinking beyond the ordinary.