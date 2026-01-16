Rachel Rinehimer’s Newly Released "If Roosters Lived Inside the Sea" is a Charming and Imaginative Children’s Tale That Explores a Child’s Delightfully Curious "What If"
“If Roosters Lived Inside the Sea” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Rinehimer is a playful, rhyming adventure that invites young readers to imagine the silly possibilities of a rooster living beneath the waves. This lighthearted story celebrates creativity, wonder, and the joy of thinking beyond the ordinary.
Allentown, PA, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “If Roosters Lived Inside the Sea”: a whimsical and engaging rhyming story that sparks imagination as a little girl wonders what life would be like if roosters really lived underwater. “If Roosters Lived Inside the Sea” is the creation of published author, Rachel Rinehimer, a native of a small town in central Maine, who discovered her passion for books and language early in life, often reading anything she could find—including dictionaries and encyclopedias. Fascinated by words, rhyme, and storytelling, she has written hundreds of poems over the years, with children’s poetry being her favorite. This book fulfills her longtime dream of transforming some of those poems into children’s stories. Married for forty-one years, she cherishes her two sons and four grandchildren, who frequently inspire her writing. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys caring for her many pets and finds her greatest joy in serving her Lord and Savior.
Rinehimer shares, “Have you ever wondered what would happen if a rooster decided to go live in the water?
Would it fit in? Would it find friends? What would it eat?
Open this book and read about a little girl who had the same wonderings, and find out how she imagines things would be if roosters did live in the sea!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Rinehimer’s new book offers young readers a fun, rhythmic journey filled with playful questions, silly scenarios, and delightful illustrations. Perfect for read-aloud time, this imaginative tale encourages children to dream boldly, think creatively, and enjoy the humor in exploring the impossible.
Consumers can purchase “If Roosters Lived Inside the Sea” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If Roosters Lived Inside the Sea”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
