Tina Brinson’s Newly Released "The Tempter’s Voice" is a Faith-Driven Work That Explores Spiritual Warfare and the Battle Between Temptation and Redemption
“The Tempter’s Voice” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tina Brinson is a gripping, spiritually reflective book that follows a believer’s struggle against addiction, fear, and inner darkness while highlighting the healing power of God’s Word, prayer, and perseverance.
Lancaster, CA, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Tempter’s Voice”: a moving and thought-provoking spiritual narrative that journeys through the internal conflict of temptation, recovery, and unwavering faith in God’s saving power. “The Tempter’s Voice” is the creation of published author, Tina Brinson, an inspirational author who overcame a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in 2016 by continuing to pursue her education and earning both undergraduate and graduate degrees. She is dedicated to her faith, family, and honoring the memory of her husband of forty years, and she wrote her first book as a tribute to his support and legacy while promoting a message of perseverance and faith.
Brinson shares, “Stan was awakened by a horrific boom! Discombobulated by the sound, he further noticed lipstick and a telephone number imprinted on his left cheek. Thirsty from the night before, Stan asked the bartender for a glass of water. Surprisingly, there was signage everywhere saying, “Water is banned, and the only thing available is alcohol.” Stan had been drinking all his life and finally poured his last drink a year ago. Thankfully, God delivered him from being a midnight drunk during a church revival! However, the phone number left on his left cheek caused some concern. It didn’t ring a bell, so Stan mustered up the courage and called it. Undoubtedly, the voice on the other end was a voice from his past. The voice called him to come back (Matthew 12:43–45). This book has many twists and turns. Turn the page and prayerfully read on…
“You will not experience dramatic change in your struggle as long as you use accountability to describe your sins instead of declaring your need for help in the midst of temptation.”
― Heath Lambert, Ph.D., Senior Pastor of Jacksonville’s First Baptist Church and author, Google books…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Brinson’s new book offers an honest, spiritually charged exploration of temptation, addiction, spiritual growth, and the power of God’s grace to silence destructive voices and restore hope.
Consumers can purchase “The Tempter’s Voice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Tempter’s Voice”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories