Tina Brinson’s Newly Released "The Tempter’s Voice" is a Faith-Driven Work That Explores Spiritual Warfare and the Battle Between Temptation and Redemption

“The Tempter’s Voice” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tina Brinson is a gripping, spiritually reflective book that follows a believer’s struggle against addiction, fear, and inner darkness while highlighting the healing power of God’s Word, prayer, and perseverance.