Pat Buysse’s Newly Released "Hope for the Heart: to Catholics" is a Candid and Faith-Centered Examination of Salvation, Grace, and the Sufficiency of Christ
“Hope for the Heart: to Catholics” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pat Buysse is a heartfelt and thoughtful exploration of growing up Catholic, questioning long-held traditions, and discovering the peace that comes through faith in Jesus Christ alone.
New Oxford, PA, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Hope for the Heart: to Catholics”: a reflective and Scripture-based work that invites readers to reexamine familiar religious practices in light of God’s Word and the message of salvation by grace. “Hope for the Heart: to Catholics” is the creation of published author, Pat Buysse, who grew up in a large Catholic family in rural Minnesota.
Buysse shares, “If the Catholic Church, with all its pomp and ceremony, incense and candles, still leaves you hungry for peace and truth that you can hang on to, this book is for you.
Written by someone who’s been there, it tells you in plain language where the religion you have practiced has failed you. Bible truths have not been fully explained or even known. Rather, they have become part of a moving background that does not assure or comfort you. This is not right. Man-made ideas are like syrup, changing the flavor of Christianity from solid Bible truths to wavering ideas that leave a sour taste.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Buysse’s new book offers readers a clear and compassionate look at Scripture, encouraging them to move beyond fear, guilt, and ritual to discover the assurance and freedom found in trusting Christ’s finished work on the cross.
Consumers can purchase “Hope for the Heart: to Catholics” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope for the Heart: to Catholics”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
