Ray Cruz’s Newly Released "Propane, the Most Versatile Fuel in the World" is an Informative Look Inside a Life Spent Working with One of the Most Reliable Fuels
“Propane, the Most Versatile Fuel in the World: Escapades of a Gasman” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ray Cruz is a practical, experience-based guide that blends technical knowledge, safety instruction, and real-world stories from decades in the propane industry.
Menifee, CA, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Propane, the Most Versatile Fuel in the World: Escapades of a Gasman”: an insightful and highly accessible exploration of propane’s role in everyday life, industry, and emergency preparedness. “Propane, the Most Versatile Fuel in the World: Escapades of a Gasman” is the creation of published author, Ray Cruz.
Cruz shares, “Propane is the most versatile fuel in the world. It can be our friend and accompany us whenever and wherever we need it. Our friend, propane, brings the comforts of living—providing heat when it’s cold outside, helping us cook, and supplying hot water. And don’t forget those delicious rib-eye steaks and burgers on the BBQ.
Now think of a getaway cabin up in the mountains where there is no utility power grid, just peace and relaxation waiting for you. If you have a power generator, propane will gladly meet your electric needs and keep you comfortable even on a three-dog night.
When you return to civilization, you will find propane already hard at work back at home and in the business world. When you find yourself at the end of the natural gas underground network, propane is there waiting to take over. When you get back to work, propane is there. You may find propane hard at work in the warehouse, loading or unloading product, powering those industrious forklifts. There are many industrial, agricultural, and residential applications where propane foots the bill.
Propane is a trustworthy friend but will not be abused. Propane care, safety, and common sense are the keys to years of trouble-free propane service. Knowing how to handle and use propane properly for all the different applications you may encounter requires knowledge and instruction from this book. It will help keep your friendship with propane alive for many years, and it will always be your friend when you need a dependable power source: PROPANE.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ray Cruz’s new book serves as both an educational resource and a captivating memoir, offering value for industry professionals, students of energy systems, DIY enthusiasts, and general readers curious about how propane powers so much of modern life.
Consumers can purchase “Propane, the Most Versatile Fuel in the World: Escapades of a Gasman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Propane, the Most Versatile Fuel in the World: Escapades of a Gasman”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
