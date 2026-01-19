Author Melody J. Moore’s New Book, "The Adventures of South Seas Sue," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Embarks on a Thrilling Journey as a Pirate

Recent release “The Adventures of South Seas Sue” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melody J. Moore is a captivating story that follows Sue, a young girl who has a dream one night of joining a pirate crew and sailing the seas. After Sue stows away aboard a pirate ship, she must earn her keep and prove her worth to the captain.