Author Melody J. Moore’s New Book, "The Adventures of South Seas Sue," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Embarks on a Thrilling Journey as a Pirate
Recent release “The Adventures of South Seas Sue” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melody J. Moore is a captivating story that follows Sue, a young girl who has a dream one night of joining a pirate crew and sailing the seas. After Sue stows away aboard a pirate ship, she must earn her keep and prove her worth to the captain.
Gays, IL, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Melody J. Moore, a loving mother and grandmother who enjoys spending time outdoors with family and friends, as well as spending quiet time with her cat, Boots, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of South Seas Sue”: a riveting tale of a young girl who works to fulfill her dream of becoming a pirate and sailing across the sea.
“This is the story of a little girl with an unusual dream and the strange chain of events that allow her to realize her dream,” shares Moore. “Most exciting is how she uses her dream to help others.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Melody J. Moore’s engaging story will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Sue’s journey to live out her dreams. With colorful illustrations by the author to help bring her tale to life, “The Adventures of South Seas Sue” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to never give up on their own dreams just like Sue.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of South Seas Sue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This is the story of a little girl with an unusual dream and the strange chain of events that allow her to realize her dream,” shares Moore. “Most exciting is how she uses her dream to help others.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Melody J. Moore’s engaging story will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Sue’s journey to live out her dreams. With colorful illustrations by the author to help bring her tale to life, “The Adventures of South Seas Sue” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to never give up on their own dreams just like Sue.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of South Seas Sue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories