LaVarne A. Burton – New Chair of Nation’s Largest Kidney Care Coalition – Outlines 2026 Kidney Community Priorities
Burton to Focus on Supporting Patient Choice, Expanding Access to Innovative Treatments to Improve Patient-Centric Kidney Care
Washington, DC, January 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – the nation’s leading kidney care multi-stakeholder coalition representing patient advocates, physician organizations, health professional groups, dialysis providers, researchers and manufacturers—is pleased to announce LaVarne A. Burton as its new chair. As head of the broad-based coalition, Burton will lead Kidney Care Partners’ continued work to advocate for patient-centered policies that empower those with kidney disease, kidney failure, and transplants.
Burton is President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the American Kidney Fund, a national independent 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to fight kidney disease and help people live healthier lives.
Under Burton’s leadership, KCP will advocate for patient-centric policies and partner with policymakers to further strengthen access to high-quality kidney care:
· Advance the Restoring Protections for Dialysis Patients Act (“Restore”) to reinstate patient choice under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act (S. 1173/H.R. 2199)
· Strengthen care delivery and secure appropriate reimbursement for innovative products through the Kidney Care Access Protection Act (S. 2730/H.R. 6214)
· Ensure appropriate coverage and reimbursement under Medicare Advantage
“Kidney disease is one of the fastest-growing chronic diseases in the country and a leading cause of death. I am grateful to have been chosen by my esteemed colleagues to serve as the chair of the nation’s largest kidney coalition, which is committed to helping people at every stage along the care continuum,” said Ms. Burton. “Addressing the staggering impact of kidney disease and the overwhelming toll that kidney failure takes on families demands our collective efforts, and I look forward to working with KCP to improve choice, access, quality of care, and early detection for individuals impacted by kidney disease.”
Burton was elected among her peers to serve a two-year term from 2026-2028 and succeeds outgoing chairman Mahesh Krishnan, MD, MPH, MBA, a Group Vice President at DaVita Kidney Care.
Burton also served as Executive Secretary to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) where she managed policy development and regulations and advised the Secretary. Prior to that, she served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget Policy at HHS and as Senior Analyst to the Budget Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.
