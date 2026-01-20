Verto Education Announces Partnership with Bennington College
Verto Education has partnered with Bennington College to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to Bennington, a leader in self-directed, experiential education. Together, we’re expanding access to bold, global pathways in higher education.
Bennington, VT, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Verto Education, a leader in global first-year college experiences, is excited to announce a new partnership with Bennington College, a progressive liberal arts institution known for its self-directed curriculum and emphasis on experiential learning. This collaboration creates a direct transfer admission pathway for Verto students, expanding access to both global education and innovative higher learning.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Bennington as a Verto partner,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP of University Partnerships at Verto Education. “This partnership offers students a clear and inspiring path to continue their education in a community that values curiosity, creativity, and real-world impact — principles that are deeply embedded in both of our organizations.”
"Bennington values intellectual curiosity and independence in our students,” said Alyssa Tomkowicz, Senior Assistant Director of Admissions at Bennington College. “Verto students are taking a leap early on in their college journeys that showcase those qualities."
Verto's Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer admission to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
With this partnership, Verto Education and Bennington College reaffirm their shared commitment to providing students with transformative educational experiences, fostering global perspectives, and supporting long-term academic success.
To learn more about Verto Education's Direct Transfer Admissions pathway, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway to Bennington, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/bennington-college. For more on Bennington College, visit www.bennington.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About Bennington College
Bennington College is a private liberal arts college located in Bennington, Vermont, known for its progressive approach to education. Founded in 1932, Bennington emphasizes self-directed learning, interdisciplinary study, and experiential education. Each year, students participate in Field Work Term, an immersive internship or research experience that integrates academic inquiry with real-world practice. With a commitment to creativity, innovation, and social responsibility, Bennington cultivates independent thinkers and engaged citizens who shape their own paths and the world around them.
Contact
Verto EducationContact
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
