CSIFF 2026: Free Student Film Submissions — Ends March 27
Early Bird Savings: Caribbean & Caribbean-Diaspora Undergraduate & Graduate Student Filmmakers
Flushing, NY, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell Productions is pleased to announce that submissions are now open for the Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) 2026, taking place in November 2026 in partnership with York College’s Performing & Fine Arts Department.
CSIFF is a community-centered film festival dedicated to celebrating Caribbean and Caribbean-diaspora filmmakers, providing a platform for culturally rooted storytelling through screenings, post-screening conversations, and artist engagement.
Early Bird submissions are free for undergraduate and graduate student filmmakers through March 27, 2026, removing financial barriers and expanding access for emerging artists.
CSIFF welcomes narrative, documentary, experimental, and short-form films by Caribbean heritage student filmmakers.
“CSIFF was created to ensure Caribbean filmmakers—especially emerging artists—have access to meaningful platforms where their work can be seen, discussed, and supported,” said Magaly Colimon-Christopher, Producing Artistic Director of Conch Shell Productions. “Offering free Early Bird submissions for students is part of our commitment to equity, access, and long-term artist development.”
CSIFF 2026 will continue to expand programming, community partnerships, and opportunities for dialogue between filmmakers and audiences, building on the festival’s growing impact in Queens and across New York City.
Submissions are now open.
Early Bird Deadline: March 27, 2026
Submit via FilmFreeway:
https://filmfreeway.com/CONCHSHELLIntFilmFest
For festival updates or questions, contact:
ConchShellIFF@gmail.com
or visit www.conchshelliff.com
About Conch Shell Productions
Conch Shell Productions is a Queens-based nonprofit arts organization dedicated to developing and presenting theatre and film by artists of Caribbean heritage, fostering community, cultural exchange, and and social change.
CSIFF is a community-centered film festival dedicated to celebrating Caribbean and Caribbean-diaspora filmmakers, providing a platform for culturally rooted storytelling through screenings, post-screening conversations, and artist engagement.
Early Bird submissions are free for undergraduate and graduate student filmmakers through March 27, 2026, removing financial barriers and expanding access for emerging artists.
CSIFF welcomes narrative, documentary, experimental, and short-form films by Caribbean heritage student filmmakers.
“CSIFF was created to ensure Caribbean filmmakers—especially emerging artists—have access to meaningful platforms where their work can be seen, discussed, and supported,” said Magaly Colimon-Christopher, Producing Artistic Director of Conch Shell Productions. “Offering free Early Bird submissions for students is part of our commitment to equity, access, and long-term artist development.”
CSIFF 2026 will continue to expand programming, community partnerships, and opportunities for dialogue between filmmakers and audiences, building on the festival’s growing impact in Queens and across New York City.
Submissions are now open.
Early Bird Deadline: March 27, 2026
Submit via FilmFreeway:
https://filmfreeway.com/CONCHSHELLIntFilmFest
For festival updates or questions, contact:
ConchShellIFF@gmail.com
or visit www.conchshelliff.com
About Conch Shell Productions
Conch Shell Productions is a Queens-based nonprofit arts organization dedicated to developing and presenting theatre and film by artists of Caribbean heritage, fostering community, cultural exchange, and and social change.
Contact
Conch Shell ProductionsContact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
Categories