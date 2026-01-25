Beenstay Introduces Nationwide Vacation Rental Management Platform for Airbnb Hosts
Beenstay just launched a nationwide short-term rental operations platform designed to help Airbnb hosts improve revenue and streamline operations. The platform offers flexible service tiers, transparent pricing, and no long-term contracts, with fully hands-off services available in Washington state and Los Angeles areas.
Seattle, WA, January 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Beenstay announced the availability of a new nationwide platform designed to help Airbnb hosts and short-term rental owners operate more profitable, efficient vacation rentals across the U.S. The platform introduces flexible service models that allow hosts to improve performance without committing to traditional management contracts.
The short-term rental market has become increasingly competitive, with hosts facing rising guest expectations, fluctuating demand, and tighter operating margins. Beenstay’s platform was developed to address these challenges by centralizing key operational functions such as pricing optimization, guest communication, and listing performance oversight into a single, scalable solution.
Performance results from the platform’s initial deployment show that participating listings generated revenue gains exceeding 30% while maintaining an average guest rating of 4.8 stars.
Beenstay offers three service options tailored to different levels of operational support.
The Standard service is built for guest-ready short-term rentals and features a low management fee starting at 5%. Properties requiring onboarding assistance are offered an introductory rate of 7% during the first year, with fees reducing to 5% in subsequent years. Standard services include listing setup and optimization, multi-platform exposure, 24/7 guest communication, dynamic pricing management, review support, compliance guidance, and damage protection coverage.
The Premium service expands on Standard features and is available at 8% for guest-ready properties and 10% for properties requiring setup support. This tier includes a dedicated performance manager, advanced pricing strategies, enhanced review monitoring, complimentary professional photography, increased damage protection coverage, and priority owner support.
For owners seeking a fully hands-off operating model, Beenstay provides Full-Service Short-Term Rental Operations in select markets, including Seattle, most of Washington state, and Los Angeles. Full-Service operations are offered at 15% to 18%, depending on market and property needs. This option includes complete rental setup, local coordination, professional cleaning services, supply restocking, maintenance scheduling, and routine property inspections.
Beenstay’s platform is designed around transparency and flexibility. No long-term agreements are required, allowing hosts to adjust service levels or scale support as portfolios evolve.
As short-term rental ownership continues to expand among individual hosts and investors alike, Beenstay positions its platform as a modern alternative to rigid, high-cost vacation rental management models.
Beenstay is currently accepting new short-term rental listings nationwide and offering complimentary performance evaluations for qualifying properties.
About Beenstay
Beenstay provides short-term rental operational support and performance optimization through a nationwide platform, with fully managed services available in select U.S. markets. The company focuses on flexible service structures, transparent pricing, and data-informed rental performance.
For more information, visit https://www.beenstay.com
Contact
Ming Zhu
+1 206-822-3649
www.beenstay.com
