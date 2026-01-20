Association of Bridal Consultants Announces 2026 Wedding Industry Trends and Educational Programs, along with the Return of the Trendsetter Awards

The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) is thrilled to kick off 2026 with a forward-looking outlook on wedding industry trends and a robust lineup of educational programs designed to elevate the skills and success of wedding professionals worldwide. Alongside this announcement, ABC is proud to launch the Trendsetter Awards, recognizing innovators and leaders shaping the future of weddings.