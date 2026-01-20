Association of Bridal Consultants Announces 2026 Wedding Industry Trends and Educational Programs, along with the Return of the Trendsetter Awards
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) is thrilled to kick off 2026 with a forward-looking outlook on wedding industry trends and a robust lineup of educational programs designed to elevate the skills and success of wedding professionals worldwide. Alongside this announcement, ABC is proud to launch the Trendsetter Awards, recognizing innovators and leaders shaping the future of weddings.
Gibsonville, NC, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 2026 Wedding Industry Trends Every Professional Should Know
As couples’ tastes evolve and technology continues to reshape celebrations, the 2026 wedding season is poised to be one of creativity, personalization, and meaningful experiences. Key trends include:
Experiential Weddings: Couples are prioritizing immersive moments — from mini-festivals to multi-day celebrations that showcase local culture and curated guest experiences.
Purposeful Personalization: From bespoke vows to custom design elements, couples want weddings that reflect their unique story.
Tech-Enhanced Planning: Tools like AI-powered timelines, virtual venue tours, and digital RSVP management are becoming industry standards.
Sustainable & Ethical Choices: Eco-conscious decisions — including zero-waste catering, biodegradable décor, and carbon-offset guest travel options — are influencing everything from dress selection to dinner menus.
Destination Flexibility: While iconic locales remain popular, “micro-destination” trips and hybrid celebrations blending in-person and virtual components are on the rise.
“These trends aren’t just ideas — they represent what couples are already asking for,” said Veronica M. Foster, President of ABC. “We believe that education is the key to helping wedding professionals not just meet, but exceed expectations.”
Comprehensive Educational Programs for 2026
ABC is rolling out an expansive suite of educational opportunities tailored to the needs of wedding professionals at every stage of their careers:
Wedding Wednesdays
A weekly live webinar series featuring industry experts offering actionable insights on topics ranging from marketing and sales to design and destination planning.
Masterclasses and Certificate Courses
In-depth learning experiences that provide advanced training in niche areas such as destination wedding logistics, cultural wedding customs, and business scaling strategies.
Annual Signature Course
A dynamic 12-week hybrid course that blends virtual instruction with hands-on learning, empowering planners with tools and techniques to level up their business.
Member Resource Library
A growing collection of templates, guides, and on-demand workshops that help professionals work smarter and stay ahead of industry shifts.
Participants in ABC programs earn continuing education credits and access to a supportive community of peers and mentors.
Trendsetter Awards Recognize Innovation and Leadership
ABC is excited to launch the Trendsetter Awards, an annual program celebrating individuals, businesses, and partners whose contributions are advancing the wedding industry. Categories include:
Innovator of the Year
Destination Wedding Specialist of the Year
Marketing Trendsetter Award
Vendor Collaboration Excellence
Rising Star Professional
Winners of the Trendsetter Awards will be announced at ABC’s annual conference and gala, taking place later in 2026. Nominations open January 15, 2026, and are open to ABC members and industry partners.
“Recognizing creativity and leadership is essential,” said Foster. “The Trendsetter Awards honor those who inspire us all to push boundaries and elevate the experience we deliver to couples.”
About the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC)
Founded in 1954, the Association of Bridal Consultants is a global community of wedding professionals committed to education, excellence, and ethical service. ABC provides certification, training, networking opportunities, and industry resources that empower professionals to thrive in a dynamic and evolving marketplace.
