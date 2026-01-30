Author Christopher McClain’s New Book, "He Who Knows Knowledge Knows Pain," is a Compelling Tale of One Man’s Journey Through His Life’s Trials and Circumstances
Recent release “He Who Knows Knowledge Knows Pain” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Christopher McClain is a riveting novel that centers around Auroral, a young man whose home life and family dynamics lead him to a rough start in life. Despite these circumstances, Auroral tries hard to overcome his challenges as he learns about the truths of the world.
Chesapeake, VA, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christopher McClain has completed his new book, “He Who Knows Knowledge Knows Pain”: a poignant and thought-provoking tale of a young man’s journey from difficult and humble beginnings as he navigates the difficult waters of his life to move beyond his struggles.
“This story is about a boy with troubled beginnings, family dynamics that needed to be changed, and the discovery of hidden lies and deceit,” shares McClain. “Love and bad health shape his journey, and he takes pride in what God gave him and uses his abilities as a charm. He understands the wrongfulness of the law, trying to avoid jail time while realizing that attractiveness can lead to a stray bullet. It is like a rose that grew from cement without being planted.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Christopher McClain’s is a powerful story of resilience and strength that will captivate readers with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “He Who Knows Knowledge Knows Pain” is an unforgettable novel that will keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "He Who Knows Knowledge Knows Pain" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
