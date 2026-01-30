Author Christopher McClain’s New Book, "He Who Knows Knowledge Knows Pain," is a Compelling Tale of One Man’s Journey Through His Life’s Trials and Circumstances

Recent release “He Who Knows Knowledge Knows Pain” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Christopher McClain is a riveting novel that centers around Auroral, a young man whose home life and family dynamics lead him to a rough start in life. Despite these circumstances, Auroral tries hard to overcome his challenges as he learns about the truths of the world.