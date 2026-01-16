Future Horizons Presents “Autism: The Way I See It” with Dr. Temple Grandin in Las Vegas, NV, on February 16, 2026
Las Vegas, NV, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The New Horizons Center for Learning will host Dr. Temple Grandin for a special Las Vegas appearance at 6701 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146, at 5:30 p.m.
Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor, has served as an inspiration and role model to hundreds of thousands of families and persons with autism.
In this unique presentation, Temple eloquently and candidly describes the challenges she has faced and offers glimpses into her own childhood, with ideas on how others dealing with autism can meet these obstacles and improve the quality of their lives.
Backed by her personal experience and evidence-based research, Temple shares her valuable insights on all types of thinkers, why they are important, and ways in which young people can continue to think about and understand what it means to be innovative.
Dr. Grandin will share insightful tips on:
• Early intervention, therapies, and classroom inclusion
• Improving social skills
• Independent living skills, including shopping, hygiene, and driving
• Different kinds of minds, and the importance of each
• Improving nutrition in picky eaters
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
