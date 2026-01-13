Enders Capital: 25% Gains with Just -0.80% Maximum Monthly Drawdown in Volatile Debut Year 2025
Emerging quantitative fund outperforms benchmarks with disciplined, risk-adjusted strategy during volatile market conditions.
Pasadena, CA, January 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Enders Capital, a systematic investment firm specializing in data-driven quantitative strategies, today announced preliminary performance results for its flagship fund for the year ending December 31, 2025. The fund delivered double-digit returns, outpacing key benchmarks and showcasing the firm’s disciplined approach to risk-adjusted investing.
In a year marked by heightened market volatility, macroeconomic uncertainty, and rapid shifts in equity and commodities markets, Enders Capital’s models delivered robust results, reflecting the strength of its diversified, rules-based strategy. Since its launch in March 2025, the fund has achieved significant outperformance relative to major indices and many of its peers.
2025 Highlights Include:
Annual return: 25% net return, significantly above the S&P 500’s performance for the same period (16.8%) since launch of the fund in March of 2025.
Strong risk-adjusted returns: a Sharpe ratio of 4, well above broad market measures, demonstrating disciplined volatility control.
Minimal monthly drawdown: The largest monthly drawdown was only -0.80%, demonstrating exceptional downside protection and portfolio stability.
Model resilience: The fund’s systematic strategies proved durable through periods of market drawdowns and surges alike.
Expansion of live strategies: Increased the number of live models trading long and short across equities, commodities, volatility and emerging markets, reducing overall portfolio volatility.
Firm Overview: Founded by Moody Nashawaty (CEO) and Risley Mabile (COO & Head of Research), Enders Capital leverages a quantitative, rules-based investment framework rooted in rigorous data analysis, portfolio theory, and bias-free decision processes. The firm’s origins trace back to deep discussions among traders on digital platforms, reflecting a modern blend of technological sophistication and fundamental market insight.
"I am really pleased with our returns for the year; however, I take greater pride in our drawdown performance metrics. Notwithstanding our launch in March, immediately preceding one of the most severe market sell-offs in recent history, our maximum portfolio drawdown remained below 8%. Moreover, during that peak drawdown interval, we restored the portfolio to its high watermark within a mere 4 days. This achievement serves as a compelling affirmation of the robustness and resilience inherent in our quantitative strategies." - Risley Mabile, COO & Head of Research
"Our launch out of the gate was extremely strong, and we're pleased with our overall 2025 performance. What's been even more meaningful is how quickly our models have evolved. The data significance we're operating with today compared to our earliest weeks is the difference between a football and a football field. As our machine-learning capabilities mature, we believe we're entering a phase where improvements compound more efficiently." - Moody Nashawaty, CEO
About Enders Capital: Enders Capital is a quantitative investment manager focused on delivering systematic, data-driven investment solutions across global markets. Registered under SEC Rule 506(c), the firm operates with a commitment to transparency, disciplined risk management, and continuous innovation in algorithmic strategy development. For more information, visit enderscapital.com.
Disclaimers
Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Available only to accredited investors pursuant to Rule 506(c). This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell securities.
Performance figures are preliminary and unaudited. Final NAV calculations are in process with our audit team and may vary slightly.
In a year marked by heightened market volatility, macroeconomic uncertainty, and rapid shifts in equity and commodities markets, Enders Capital’s models delivered robust results, reflecting the strength of its diversified, rules-based strategy. Since its launch in March 2025, the fund has achieved significant outperformance relative to major indices and many of its peers.
2025 Highlights Include:
Annual return: 25% net return, significantly above the S&P 500’s performance for the same period (16.8%) since launch of the fund in March of 2025.
Strong risk-adjusted returns: a Sharpe ratio of 4, well above broad market measures, demonstrating disciplined volatility control.
Minimal monthly drawdown: The largest monthly drawdown was only -0.80%, demonstrating exceptional downside protection and portfolio stability.
Model resilience: The fund’s systematic strategies proved durable through periods of market drawdowns and surges alike.
Expansion of live strategies: Increased the number of live models trading long and short across equities, commodities, volatility and emerging markets, reducing overall portfolio volatility.
Firm Overview: Founded by Moody Nashawaty (CEO) and Risley Mabile (COO & Head of Research), Enders Capital leverages a quantitative, rules-based investment framework rooted in rigorous data analysis, portfolio theory, and bias-free decision processes. The firm’s origins trace back to deep discussions among traders on digital platforms, reflecting a modern blend of technological sophistication and fundamental market insight.
"I am really pleased with our returns for the year; however, I take greater pride in our drawdown performance metrics. Notwithstanding our launch in March, immediately preceding one of the most severe market sell-offs in recent history, our maximum portfolio drawdown remained below 8%. Moreover, during that peak drawdown interval, we restored the portfolio to its high watermark within a mere 4 days. This achievement serves as a compelling affirmation of the robustness and resilience inherent in our quantitative strategies." - Risley Mabile, COO & Head of Research
"Our launch out of the gate was extremely strong, and we're pleased with our overall 2025 performance. What's been even more meaningful is how quickly our models have evolved. The data significance we're operating with today compared to our earliest weeks is the difference between a football and a football field. As our machine-learning capabilities mature, we believe we're entering a phase where improvements compound more efficiently." - Moody Nashawaty, CEO
About Enders Capital: Enders Capital is a quantitative investment manager focused on delivering systematic, data-driven investment solutions across global markets. Registered under SEC Rule 506(c), the firm operates with a commitment to transparency, disciplined risk management, and continuous innovation in algorithmic strategy development. For more information, visit enderscapital.com.
Disclaimers
Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Available only to accredited investors pursuant to Rule 506(c). This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell securities.
Performance figures are preliminary and unaudited. Final NAV calculations are in process with our audit team and may vary slightly.
Contact
Enders CapitalContact
Maggie Berra
314-952-0199
enderscapital.com
Maggie Berra
314-952-0199
enderscapital.com
Categories