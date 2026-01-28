Lansing Concrete Contractors Expands Service Coverage Across Mid-Michigan
Lansing Concrete Contractors announced the expansion of its service area to parts of Shiawassee and Livingston Counties, extending concrete services to additional Mid-Michigan communities in response to growing residential and commercial demand.
Lansing, MI, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lansing Concrete Contractors, a locally owned business serving Mid-Michigan since 2015, today announced the expansion of its service area to include additional communities within the region. The expansion extends the company’s reach beyond Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton Counties to now cover parts of Shiawassee and Livingston Counties, including Owosso, Perry, Howell, and Fowlerville, within a 50-mile radius of downtown Lansing.
The move comes in response to increased residential and commercial development across Mid-Michigan, which has driven higher demand for concrete installation and repair services. Property owners in these areas often face challenges related to clay-heavy soils, seasonal freeze-thaw cycles, and weather-related surface damage. By expanding operations, Lansing Concrete Contractors aims to provide consistent access to professional concrete services for communities experiencing similar environmental conditions.
Company representatives noted a growing number of inquiries from towns outside their previous service footprint. Projects in the newly added areas will follow the same structured approach used in core locations, beginning with on-site evaluations to assess soil conditions, drainage concerns, and project requirements. These assessments help ensure that each installation or repair is suited to local factors such as water tables and seasonal temperature variations.
To support the expansion, Lansing Concrete Contractors has invested in additional personnel and equipment to manage the increased workload. Hiring from the local workforce and upgrading tools for varying project sizes allows the company to maintain efficiency without compromising project timelines or quality standards. Customers can expect clear communication throughout the process, from consultation through completion.
Owner Kevin Hernandez said the expansion reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to Mid-Michigan communities. “Our experience in this region has shown us that many areas face the same concrete-related challenges,” Hernandez said. “Extending our services allows us to help more property owners with solutions that account for local conditions.”
All projects continue to follow local regulations and safety standards, with crews trained to protect existing structures, utilities, and surrounding landscapes during demolition or new construction. The company encourages inquiries from residents and businesses in the expanded service areas to discuss specific project needs.
About Lansing Concrete Contractors:
Founded in 2015, Lansing Concrete Contractors is a locally owned provider of residential and commercial concrete services in Mid-Michigan. The company specializes in driveways, patios, sidewalks, foundations, and related concrete work, drawing on decades of regional experience to deliver practical, durable solutions.
Media Contact
Kevin Hernandez
Phone: (517) 816-9431
Email: info@lansingconcretecontractors.com
Website: https://lansingconcretecontractors.com
Address: 835 Louisa St,1st Floor, Ste 105, Lansing, MI 48911
