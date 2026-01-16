Denver's Boldest New Comedy Just Got Bigger: "Livin' in Black & White" Secures Funding, Races Into Production on Episodes 2 & 3

Denver-based indie comedy Livin’ in Black & White has secured new funding and is now in production on Episodes 2 and 3. After its YouTube pilot gained traction, the show—created by Rick McMann—continues to explore race, class, politics, and masculinity through two unlikely housemates. Shot entirely in Colorado, the series is gaining momentum with audiences and distributors ahead of a 2026 release.