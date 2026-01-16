Denver's Boldest New Comedy Just Got Bigger: "Livin' in Black & White" Secures Funding, Races Into Production on Episodes 2 & 3
Denver-based indie comedy Livin’ in Black & White has secured new funding and is now in production on Episodes 2 and 3. After its YouTube pilot gained traction, the show—created by Rick McMann—continues to explore race, class, politics, and masculinity through two unlikely housemates. Shot entirely in Colorado, the series is gaining momentum with audiences and distributors ahead of a 2026 release.
Denver, CO, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Something is happening in Denver that Hollywood didn't see coming.
Livin' in Black & White - the sharp, fearless comedy that dropped its pilot on YouTube in October 2025 - has just secured meaningful new funding, with production on Episodes 2 and 3 officially underway. What began as industry storyteller Rick McMann’s vision is quickly building momentum, with the project currently in active conversations about its path to television and broader distribution.
No studio greenlight. No network involvement. Just a story that demanded to be told, a team that refused to wait for permission, and an audience that showed up the moment the work hit the screen.
This is independent filmmaking doing exactly what it's supposed to do.
The Premise That Hooked a Nation
TK came from Denver’s inner city and is now living the life he built: a successful, conservative Black music executive in one of the wealthiest zip codes in America. He's earned every square foot of it. So when he decides to give back, opening his home to someone who needs a second chance, he's doing it from a place of pride and purpose.
Enter Travis. "Big Hoss." A white, liberal high school football coach from rural Bakersfield, California, whose life has collapsed around him. He's broke. He's displaced. And now he’s standing in TK’s living room being nothing more than himself… whether anyone asked for that or not.
Two men. Two Americas. One house.
The intention is generosity. The reality is chaos. And the result is the funniest, most honest comedy about American life that nobody saw coming - which is exactly why it works.
Why Audiences Can't Look Away
Livin' in Black & White doesn't preach. It doesn't lecture. It doesn't ask you to pick a side.
It puts two flawed, proud, complicated men in the same space and lets the sparks fly. Race. Class. Politics. Masculinity. Freedom of speech. The things Americans argue about at every dinner table, in every comments section, on every timeline - this show turns all of it into comedy that lands because it's true.
"As the reaction to our pilot made clear, audiences are craving humor that reflects how complicated, and funny, our cultural tensions can be," says creator, writer and director, Rick McMann. "We're not interested in easy answers. We're interested in the messy, awkward, hilarious reality of two people trying to coexist when everything about their lives says they shouldn't understand each other."
"This next phase gives us room to go bigger, take more risks, and really build out the world we started. Episodes 2 and 3 tackle masculinity, free speech, and what those concepts mean to two characters whose beliefs and lived experiences couldn't be more different. This is the conversation America is having every single day. We're just making it funny."
The Denver Difference
This show is Denver to its bones.
Shot entirely in Colorado with a homegrown cast and crew, Livin' in Black & White pulls its texture from the city itself - the neighborhoods, the music scene, the particular humor of a place that's neither coast and doesn't want to be. A popular bar. A well-known music studio. Local flavor. A voice that sounds like nowhere else on television.
McMann built this show as a love letter to the city he knows. And in the process, he's helping position Denver as a legitimate hub for original scripted work - proof that great television doesn't have to come from the usual places and timely momentum as the Sundance Film Festival prepares to make its new home in Boulder beginning January 2027.
What Happens Next
Episodes 2 and 3 are filming now and dropping early 2026. Distribution conversations are active.
The pilot is streaming on YouTube. The audience is growing. And the show that refused to wait for permission is about to become the comedy everyone's talking about.
If you're not watching yet, you're already behind.
Follow @LIBWSitcom on Instagram
Contact
Purpose Public RelationsContact
Tara Ruff
510-585-6315
www.prpurpose.com
