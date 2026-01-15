Vision Art Aluminum Launches Modern Pergola Louvers in New Jersey and New York, Combining European Design with Competitive Pricing
Vision Art Aluminum is launching modern pergola louver systems in New Jersey and New York, combining sleek European design, adjustable functionality, and competitive pricing. These pergolas enhance outdoor spaces for both homeowners and businesses, offering year-round comfort and professional installation from a trusted local provider.
Montclair, NJ, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vision Art Aluminum, a leader in innovative architectural solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its modern pergola louver systems, designed to redefine outdoor living spaces for homeowners and businesses across New Jersey and New York. By blending sleek European design with functionality and durability, Vision Art Aluminum offers a luxurious yet practical solution for outdoor comfort and style.
“Our mission has always been to elevate spaces through modern, high-quality design,” said Freddy Tuncel, owner at Vision Art Aluminum. “With our new pergola louver systems, clients can enjoy the perfect combination of aesthetics, functionality, and affordability. These systems are engineered to provide complete control over sunlight, shade, and ventilation, allowing for year-round outdoor enjoyment.”
Vision Art Aluminum’s pergola louvers are fully adjustable and customizable to fit any outdoor space. Made with premium European materials and cutting-edge engineering, these louvers offer a sleek, minimalistic look while maintaining exceptional durability and weather resistance. The system is ideal for creating a comfortable outdoor living area, enhancing patios, decks, or commercial spaces such as restaurants, hotels, and offices.
With competitive pricing, Vision Art Aluminum makes luxury outdoor design accessible to a wide range of clients. Their professional installation team ensures each project is tailored to the client’s needs, delivering superior craftsmanship and attention to detail.
New Jersey and New York are the company’s primary markets, where demand for modern, functional, and stylish outdoor living solutions continues to grow. Vision Art Aluminum’s innovative pergola louver systems provide a unique combination of luxury, practicality, and value that sets them apart from other offerings in the region.
“Whether it’s a private residence or a commercial property, our pergola louvers are transforming outdoor spaces,” added Freddy Tuncel. “We take pride in bringing European quality and design to our local communities, helping clients create spaces that are both beautiful and highly functional.”
About Vision Art Aluminum
Vision Art Aluminum is a premier provider of custom architectural solutions, specializing in modern sunrooms, pergolas, patio enclosures, and aluminum windows and doors. The company combines innovative design, European-quality materials, and expert installation to create spaces that are both luxurious and functional. Committed to exceptional craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Vision Art Aluminum serves homeowners and businesses in New Jersey, New York, and surrounding areas.
Email: info@visionartaluminium.com
Website: www.visionartaluminium.com
