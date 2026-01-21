Infysion Launches Comprehensive IoT Managed Services to Support Scalable, Secure Connected Ecosystems
Infysion’s IoT Managed Services help businesses efficiently operate, monitor, and scale their IoT ecosystems with confidence. The offering provides 24/7 monitoring, proactive issue resolution, performance optimization, and security management to ensure high availability and reliability of connected systems.
Irving, TX, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Infysion, a pioneer in digital transformation solutions, today announced the rollout of its IoT Managed Services — designed to help businesses maximize the performance, reliability, and scalability of their IoT ecosystems through continuous monitoring, proactive support, and expert management.
As connected devices continue to proliferate across industries, organizations require more than just IoT deployments — they need a trusted partner to manage, optimize, and secure those systems. Infysion’s IoT Managed Services deliver a full suite of support capabilities, including 24/7 device monitoring, performance optimization, issue resolution, and lifecycle management.
“Organizations are investing heavily in IoT, but maintaining and scaling these complex environments can be a significant challenge,” said an Infysion spokesperson. “With our managed services approach, businesses can unlock the full value of IoT by ensuring consistent uptime, increased efficiency, and strong operational governance.”
Infysion’s IoT Managed Services are built to support enterprises in maintaining high availability and performance of connected ecosystems. Through advanced analytics and real-time monitoring, Infysion proactively identifies anomalies and opportunities for improvement, helping clients reduce risks and optimize outcomes.
The service also emphasizes robust security practices, ensuring IoT infrastructures are safeguarded against vulnerabilities while maintaining compliance with evolving standards. Infysion’s team of certified experts provides ongoing management, allowing businesses to focus their internal resources on core strategic initiatives.
Industries ranging from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare and smart buildings are benefiting from IoT technologies — and effective managed services are becoming essential for long-term success. Infysion’s managed IoT solutions help organizations meet these demands with reliability and flexibility.
Bhimraj Ghadge
+1 (866) 422-6603
www.infysion.com
