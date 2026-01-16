Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Murder on Alaskan Cruise: Who killed Louise Castillo and why?" by Margaret McCormack
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Murder on Alaskan Cruise: Who killed Louise Castillo and why?" by crime thriller by Margaret McCormack.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About "Murder on Alaskan Cruise: Who killed Louise Castillo and why?"
Set against the majestic backdrop of Alaska’s towering mountains and icy seas, this gripping murder mystery explores friendship, loyalty, and the dangerous consequences of obsession.
When Nicole Mulcannon boards an Alaskan cruise, she expects breath-taking scenery, new friendships, and a well-earned escape. She does not expect to become the prime suspect in a brutal murder. After befriending the warm and spirited Louise Castillo, Nicole soon learns that Louise is being stalked by a mysterious figure dressed entirely in black. A mass card slipped under Louise’s door confirms her worst fears. Someone wants her dead!
When Louise is found murdered in Nicole’s cabin, the Gardai swiftly charge Nicole. With her reputation destroyed and the evidence stacked against her, she must fight to prove her innocence. Only Cliona, a gentle artist, and Jessie, a teenage passenger, hold the key to the truth.
Barrister, Mitch Ledger takes the case, and Mitch and Nicole develop feelings for each other, but their priority is to find Louise’s murderer. Will romance blossom later?
As the investigation deepens, dark secrets surface. Jealousy, lies, and a desperate lover swirl beneath the peaceful façade of the cruise. Mitch and Nicole must uncover the real murderer, before her life is destroyed forever.
Murder on Alaskan Cruise: Who killed Louise Castillo and why? is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 277 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805881735 and 9781805881797
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.78 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0G6696HP5
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MOAC
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
More from Margaret McCormack
This story transports the reader through beautiful India, South Africa, Canada, France and Ireland.
Hazel Griffin often heard her Mum say, "The past, never stays quietly, in the past." Today she understood the meaning; when she discovers, three of her students appear to have the same Dad, with a Heart Tattoo.
ISBN-13: 9781800942059
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09BXKCQFP
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SOHT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
