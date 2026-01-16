LT Senior Services Continues Their Monthly Seminar Series for Seniors on February 10 with "Understanding Later-in-Life Moves: How to Prioritize What Matters Most"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On February 10, a panel of professionals will offer important guidance on considerations that aging adults should take when evaluating a “later-in-life” move.
Austin, TX, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Later-in-life moves are about more than changing addresses—they’re about aligning the home with lifestyle, health, and future goals. This seminar explores how aging adults and their families can thoughtfully prioritize what matters most, from safety and independence to proximity to loved ones and community resources. Attendees will gain practical guidance on evaluating housing options, sorting through belongings with purpose, and making informed decisions that reduce stress and preserve quality of life. The goal is to empower proactive, confident choices that support comfort, dignity, and peace of mind in the years ahead.
“Later-in-life moves are most successful when they honor both practical needs and emotional well-being, recognizing that a home holds memories, identity, and a sense of control,” shared Cyndi Cummings of Turnkey Transitions®. “By planning ahead and involving trusted professionals and family, older adults can make intentional choices that protect independence today while preparing for tomorrow with clarity and confidence.”
In addition to Cyndi Cummings, seminar panelists will include Leah Harlig of Essential Next Steps and Anna McMaster of CarePatrol of Austin.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
