Model 6250 Delivers Secure, Reliable 4-Channel SC Duplex SMF Fiber Switching Among 2 Devices/Networks for Each Channel

Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) designs and manufactures high-reliability switching, monitoring, and control solutions for data and fiber optic networks. Known for rugged construction and secure, user-friendly designs, ESL supports mission-critical communications in telecommunications, data centers, government, and enterprise environments worldwide.