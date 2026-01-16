Author Ender Who’s New Book, "The First, Second, and Third Meqabyan," is an In-Depth Look at Ancient Ethiopian Orthodox Texts & the Histories and Prophecies Found Within

Recent release “The First, Second, and Third Meqabyan” from Page Publishing author Ender Who is a fascinating read that explores three books found only in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church's biblical canon, bringing a new light to a little-known collection that offers a powerful retelling of Israeli history, divine teachings, and end-time prophecies.