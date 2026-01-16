Author Ender Who’s New Book, "The First, Second, and Third Meqabyan," is an In-Depth Look at Ancient Ethiopian Orthodox Texts & the Histories and Prophecies Found Within
Recent release “The First, Second, and Third Meqabyan” from Page Publishing author Ender Who is a fascinating read that explores three books found only in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church's biblical canon, bringing a new light to a little-known collection that offers a powerful retelling of Israeli history, divine teachings, and end-time prophecies.
New York, NY, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ender Who has completed his new book, “The First, Second, and Third Meqabyan”: a compelling look at a series of three books preserved within the Ethiopian Orthodox Bible, offering readers a comprehensive overview of each book and their lasting legacies.
“The ‘Meqabyan’ (translated as ‘Maccabean,’ but not to be confused with the Maccabees) is a collection preserved by the Ethiopian Church,” writes the author. “It contains a recap of Israeli history, the Words of God, and prophecies regarding the end-times.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ender Who’s enlightening work is a valuable resource for Biblical scholars, offering a meaningful contribution to the study and appreciation of Ethiopian Orthodox Scripture.
