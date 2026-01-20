Author Sara Steichen’s New Book, "Phoenix: Rising From the Ashes of Narcissism and Spiritual Awakening," is a Poignant Guide to Starting Over After Toxic Relationships
Recent release “Phoenix: Rising From the Ashes of Narcissism and Spiritual Awakening” from Page Publishing author Sara Steichen is an enlightening workbook designed to help readers rediscover their sense of self through healing and spiritual growth. Aimed at those who have endured repeated bad relationships, Steichen’s writings explore how to awaken to one’s true potential.
Niota, TN, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sara Steichen, a Minnesota native who currently resides in East Tennessee with her five children and her dog, has completed her new book, “Phoenix: Rising From the Ashes of Narcissism and Spiritual Awakening”: a powerful guide to awakening to one’s best self after enduring the hardships and realities of life’s trials.
Steichen writes, “Are you tired of repeating bad relationships? Are you waking up to who you truly are? Are you ready to face yourself and take radical responsibility for your life?
“Spiritual awakening can be an overwhelming process, and this workbook is meant to help you navigate those waters. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s worth it.
“Become your own biggest fan.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sara Steichen’s illuminating guide serves as a catalyst for profound inner transformation, helping readers move beyond their past to set themselves on a clear path for spiritual rebirth and renewal.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Phoenix: Rising From the Ashes of Narcissism and Spiritual Awakening" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
