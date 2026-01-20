Author Sara Steichen’s New Book, "Phoenix: Rising From the Ashes of Narcissism and Spiritual Awakening," is a Poignant Guide to Starting Over After Toxic Relationships

Recent release “Phoenix: Rising From the Ashes of Narcissism and Spiritual Awakening” from Page Publishing author Sara Steichen is an enlightening workbook designed to help readers rediscover their sense of self through healing and spiritual growth. Aimed at those who have endured repeated bad relationships, Steichen’s writings explore how to awaken to one’s true potential.