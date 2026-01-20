Authors Tia Young Agan, Lori Barton, Tami Mclver Knight, and Elaine Stribling’s New Book, “Principal Baxley’s Summer...Exactly!” is Released

Recent release “Principal Baxley’s Summer...Exactly!” from Covenant Books authors Tia Young Agan, Lori Barton, Tami Mclver Knight, and Elaine Stribling is a perfect read-aloud for principals to use on the first or last day of school to give students a peek behind the scenes of some of the things they do to prepare for a wonderful school year.