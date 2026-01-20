Authors Tia Young Agan, Lori Barton, Tami Mclver Knight, and Elaine Stribling’s New Book, “Principal Baxley’s Summer...Exactly!” is Released
Recent release “Principal Baxley’s Summer...Exactly!” from Covenant Books authors Tia Young Agan, Lori Barton, Tami Mclver Knight, and Elaine Stribling is a perfect read-aloud for principals to use on the first or last day of school to give students a peek behind the scenes of some of the things they do to prepare for a wonderful school year.
San Angelo, TX, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tia Young Agan, Lori Barton, Tami Mclver Knight, and Elaine Stribling have completed their new book, “Principal Baxley’s Summer...Exactly!”: a charming children’s story that follows a group of six students as they imagine what their principal does in the summer.
As the students were dismissed for summer break, a group of six friends noticed Principal Baxley seemed a little melancholy. Assuming their principal must be sad because she was off for the summer, the friends’ imaginations led them on one adventure after another throughout their walk home. The activities they imagined Principal Baxley participating in were not exactly accurate. So what exactly does a principal do in the summer?
The four authors became friends while serving as school leaders in San Angelo, Texas. Their shared passion for effective school leadership inspired them to write this book, which showcases the heart of a principal who always has the best interest of students in mind— even during the summer when they're not exactly “off.”
The authors write, “We thank God for incredible careers in education. These years of service and passion led to the inspiration that brought this book to life.”
They continue, “To our students—thank you for the joy, laughter, and inspiration you brought into our lives every day. Every summer, we worked tirelessly, driven by the thought of creating the best learning experiences for you. You were always on our minds, and we wanted nothing more than for you to thrive in an environment filled with love and opportunity.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tia Young Agan, Lori Barton, Tami Mclver Knight, and Elaine Stribling’s new book features vibrant illustrations that bring the characters and story to life.
Readers can purchase “Principal Baxley’s Summer...Exactly!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
