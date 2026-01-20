Author Sherry Rivera’s New Book, "Trials, Tribulations, and Truth," is a Powerful Account That Documents the Struggles the Author Faced and How She Survived It All
Recent release “Trials, Tribulations, and Truth” from Covenant Books author Sherry Rivera is a poignant memoir that invites readers to follow along as the author recounts the struggles she endured throughout her life. Deeply personal and compelling, Rivera shares a stirring tale of perseverance and learning to trust in the Lord.
Providence, RI, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Rivera, a loving wife and mother who holds a Bachelor of Science and has worked in multiple diverse jobs in the cooking field, health-care, and the financial sector, has completed her new book, “Trials, Tribulations, and Truth”: a personal testimony that reflects on the author's real-life challenges she faced and how she survived it all.
“This book is based on a woman who remained in silence while facing trials, tribulations, and unspoken truths about life’s challenges—growing up, struggling, and enduring unexpected events with twists and turns throughout her journey,” writes Rivera. “It reflects on real-life trials and true events that have occurred, with the hope of offering help and encouragement to anyone facing similar challenges.
“Through prayers and faith, the story explores emotional traumas, learned lessons, generational curses, and how to keep moving forward even when you’re down. It is a testimony to trusting and believing in God, who is always there to help you through times of trouble.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sherry Rivera’s new book is an eye-opening account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life that are facing similar challenges, offering hope and comfort while encouraging them to look to the Lord for guidance through the darkness.
Readers can purchase “Trials, Tribulations, and Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
