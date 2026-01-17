Albert M. Carter Launches a New Music & Creator Consulting Company in Dubai — Turning Streams Into Scalable Businesses
Albert M. Carter, Recording Academy member and partner at Wave Sound Studio, has launched a new music & creator consulting business in Dubai. With over 2 billion streams across projects and experience working with artists like Rick Ross, Lil Tjay, and Yo Yo Honey Singh, Carter helps artists turn attention into revenue through strategy, systems, and tech-driven monetization—shifting creators from chasing hype to building real businesses.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- While most artists chase exposure, Albert M. Carter is solving the problem that actually kills music careers: lack of infrastructure.
Today, Carter — Recording Academy member and music industry strategist responsible for over 2 billion streams — officially launches a new music and creator consulting business in Dubai designed to help artists, creators, and music entrepreneurs turn attention into predictable, repeatable revenue.
This is not coaching.
This is not “artist development.”
This is business architecture for the modern music economy.
Carter has worked strategically across the U.S., Europe, and the MENA region with globally recognized artists including Rick Ross, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Lil Tjay, T-Wayne, Jason Derulo, Rema, and dozens of international artists navigating global markets.
But this new venture is not about who he’s worked with.
It’s about what he’s fixing.
“The music industry doesn’t have a talent problem,” said Carter. “It has a systems problem. Artists are getting streams without strategy, followers without funnels, and deals without leverage. This business exists to fix that.”
Why This Is a Game Changer
For the first time, artists are competing in an attention economy without owning the infrastructure that monetizes attention.
Carter’s consulting company flips the model.
Instead of focusing on virality, playlists, or vanity metrics, the consultancy helps artists build:
Revenue systems before hype
Leverage before deals
Strategy before scale
This approach is already reshaping how artists think about releases, catalogs, and careers — shifting them from “content creators” to asset owners.
The result: fewer bad deals, stronger negotiating power, and income that survives algorithm changes.
The Tech Angle: Music Strategy Meets Systems Thinking
What makes Carter’s consulting model different is its technology-forward approach.
Rather than relying on outdated label logic, the firm integrates:
Data-led release and catalog decision-making
Platform-aware content and conversion strategy
Monetization architecture across streaming, short-form, direct-to-fan, and IP
Scalable systems artists can operate without constant dependency
The consulting is built for a world where artists must function like lean startups — using tech, data, and systems to stay independent, flexible, and profitable.
Dubai was chosen intentionally.
As a global crossroads for culture, finance, and technology, the city offers a unique vantage point to build borderless music businesses without legacy industry constraints.
Consulting Services Built for the New Music Economy
Carter’s firm supports artists and creators through:
Artist and brand positioning with market leverage
Release and rollout strategy tied to revenue goals
Streaming growth systems (not playlist gambling)
Label and distribution deal advisory
Publishing, royalty, and catalog optimization
Short-form content strategy designed to convert, not just trend
Long-term fan monetization (events, memberships, merch, IP plays)
The consulting is intentionally selective and built for artists who want ownership, clarity, and scale — not shortcuts.
Built From Real Industry Execution
Carter is also a partner at Wave Sound Studio, a premium recording and content creation hub in Dubai, where strategy, production, and content intersect under one roof. His work spans consulting, education, and industry development across private clients and institutional partners.
This new consulting company formalizes years of behind-the-scenes work into a focused offering with one clear mission:
Turn creative momentum into durable businesses.
Availability & Booking
Consulting is available in Dubai and remotely worldwide, with limited monthly capacity to maintain depth and execution quality.
Inquiries:
Email: contact@audioswim.com
Instagram: @berto_brown
Website: www.albertmcarter.com
About Albert M. Carter
Albert M. Carter is a music industry strategist, Recording Academy member, educator, and entrepreneur based in Dubai. He is responsible for projects totaling over 2 billion streams and views, working with artists, creators, and music companies to design strategies that blend creativity with disciplined business execution. Carter is a partner at Wave Sound Studio and operates at the intersection of music, technology, and global creative industries.
Media Contact:
Albert M. Carter
contact@audioswim.com
Media Contact:
Albert M. Carter
contact@audioswim.com
