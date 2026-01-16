Announcing DSI’s 3rd Annual FutureG for Defense and Warfare Summit
The FutureG community is set to convene March 25-26, 2026, in Washington D.C.
Washington, DC, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As next-generation wireless technologies rapidly reshape modern warfare and national security operations, the need to operationalize secure, resilient, and interoperable network capabilities has never been more critical. To this end, Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) is proud to announce its 3rd Annual FutureG for Defense & Warfare Summit, taking place March 25–26 in Washington, D.C.
The 2026 Summit will gather senior leaders and decision-makers from the Department of Warfighting, Federal Government, industry, and academia to address the integration of current 5G capabilities, secure supply chain development, and the research roadmap toward FutureG (6G). Designated as a critical technology area by OUSW R&E, FutureG is essential to maintaining U.S. technological leadership. While 5G already provides the speed, bandwidth, and low latency required to support advanced applications such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, FutureG will serve as the digital nervous system enabling Joint All-Domain Command and Control. The Summit will emphasize the importance of collaboration across sectors to accelerate the adoption of secure commercial and military network technologies in support of the Warfighter.
2026 Confirmed Speakers
· -Dr. Thomas Rondeau Principal Director for FutureG OUSW (R&E) *Denote Keynote*
· -Stephen Matherne - VP for Defense & Health, AT&T Public Sector & FirstNet Area
· -Lamont Copeland - Senior Director of Federal Solutions Architecture, Verizon
· -MG (R) Peter Gallagher - Senior Vice President for Programs, Support & Solutions, Platform & Tactical C3I Division, CACI International, Inc
· -MG (R) Dr. Matthew Easley - Associate Dean of Joint Warfighting, National Defense University
· -RADM (R) David Simpson - Professor of Practice Pamplin College of Business, Virginia Tech
· - Brig Gen (R) Dr. Rob Spalding - CEO, SEMPRE Inc.
· - Amanda Toman - Director, Innovation Fund, NTIA
· - Tim O’Shea - Member, Technological Advisory Council, FCC; CTO, Deepsig Inc.
· - Col. (R) Justin Shell, USA - Former PM, Integrated Enterprise Network, PEO C3N, U.S. Army
· -Kenyatta Clark - Former Senior Technical Advisor, Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6
· -Salvador D'itri- Chairman, The National Spectrum Consortium
· -Pedram Johari - Principal Research Scientist Open6G Lab, Northeastern University
· -Dr. Sheryl M. Genco - Chief Technology Officer — North America, Ericsson, Former Director of the Institute for Telecommunications Sciences, NTIA
2026 Topics of Discussion Will Include:
· 6G & The Warfighter: Shaping the Next Generation of DoW Network Dominance
· Driving NTIA Initiatives Towards Enabling Global Wireless Supply Chain Interoperability
· Adopting Commercial Wireless Technologies in Support of the Warfighter
· 5G Acquisition for Defense: Offering Secure Communications Framework through the GSA
· Achieving The Decision and Data Advantage with Tactical 5G at the Edge
· Integrating Robust and Secure Cybersecurity and Privacy Capabilities 5G and NextG Networks
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active-duty US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://futureg.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Nikole Barto at nbarto@dsigroup.org or (201) 672-8745.
The 2026 Summit will gather senior leaders and decision-makers from the Department of Warfighting, Federal Government, industry, and academia to address the integration of current 5G capabilities, secure supply chain development, and the research roadmap toward FutureG (6G). Designated as a critical technology area by OUSW R&E, FutureG is essential to maintaining U.S. technological leadership. While 5G already provides the speed, bandwidth, and low latency required to support advanced applications such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, FutureG will serve as the digital nervous system enabling Joint All-Domain Command and Control. The Summit will emphasize the importance of collaboration across sectors to accelerate the adoption of secure commercial and military network technologies in support of the Warfighter.
2026 Confirmed Speakers
· -Dr. Thomas Rondeau Principal Director for FutureG OUSW (R&E) *Denote Keynote*
· -Stephen Matherne - VP for Defense & Health, AT&T Public Sector & FirstNet Area
· -Lamont Copeland - Senior Director of Federal Solutions Architecture, Verizon
· -MG (R) Peter Gallagher - Senior Vice President for Programs, Support & Solutions, Platform & Tactical C3I Division, CACI International, Inc
· -MG (R) Dr. Matthew Easley - Associate Dean of Joint Warfighting, National Defense University
· -RADM (R) David Simpson - Professor of Practice Pamplin College of Business, Virginia Tech
· - Brig Gen (R) Dr. Rob Spalding - CEO, SEMPRE Inc.
· - Amanda Toman - Director, Innovation Fund, NTIA
· - Tim O’Shea - Member, Technological Advisory Council, FCC; CTO, Deepsig Inc.
· - Col. (R) Justin Shell, USA - Former PM, Integrated Enterprise Network, PEO C3N, U.S. Army
· -Kenyatta Clark - Former Senior Technical Advisor, Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6
· -Salvador D'itri- Chairman, The National Spectrum Consortium
· -Pedram Johari - Principal Research Scientist Open6G Lab, Northeastern University
· -Dr. Sheryl M. Genco - Chief Technology Officer — North America, Ericsson, Former Director of the Institute for Telecommunications Sciences, NTIA
2026 Topics of Discussion Will Include:
· 6G & The Warfighter: Shaping the Next Generation of DoW Network Dominance
· Driving NTIA Initiatives Towards Enabling Global Wireless Supply Chain Interoperability
· Adopting Commercial Wireless Technologies in Support of the Warfighter
· 5G Acquisition for Defense: Offering Secure Communications Framework through the GSA
· Achieving The Decision and Data Advantage with Tactical 5G at the Edge
· Integrating Robust and Secure Cybersecurity and Privacy Capabilities 5G and NextG Networks
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active-duty US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://futureg.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Nikole Barto at nbarto@dsigroup.org or (201) 672-8745.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Nikole Barto
201 672 8745
https://futureg.dsigroup.org/
Nikole Barto
201 672 8745
https://futureg.dsigroup.org/
Categories