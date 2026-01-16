Boulder Creek Neighborhoods to Unveil New Model Homes at Sonders on January 17 First Pre-Certified Lifelong Community in the U.S.
Fort Collins, CO, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, award-winning local home builder, will celebrate the grand opening of two new model homes at Sonders, its thoughtfully designed community in Fort Collins, on January 17, 2026. The event marks the debut of two new easyHouse® collections created exclusively for Sonders and inspired by the way homeowners want to live today — with the ease of main floor living at the forefront.
Sonders is the first Pre-Certified Lifelong Community in the United States, designed for active homeowners seeking a lower-maintenance lifestyle paired with amenities that support continued engagement, wellness and creativity.
“When we say we build homes with lifefullness in mind, we are focused on the ease of living in the home, and the the livability of the community,” said David Sinkey, Founder and President of Boulder Creek Neighborhoods. “With trails, lake access, parks and a future clubhouse, pool and enrichment spaces, Sonders is designed so residents can truly flourish.”
Two New Home Collections Designed for Lifefullness
The new model homes showcase Boulder Creek’s Patio Home Collection and Courtyard Collection, each offering main-floor living, lower-maintenance conveniences and flexible layouts that adapt to individual needs.
The Patio Home Collection features single-family homes ranging from approximately 2,600 to 2,800 square feet with finished lower levels included, offering added space for guests, hobbies or recreation. Homes include two- and three-car garages, and indoor-outdoor living spaces accentuated by oversized sliding glass doors.
The Courtyard Collection offers more compact layouts, clarifying that “less can be more,” with homes starting around 1,800 square feet on a crawlspace and expanding up to 2,800 square feet with a finished lower level. These homes include two bedrooms plus a study on the main floor, fenced backyard options, and select plans with true courtyard patios ideal for entertaining.
“The two new collections are inspired by years of feedback from our homeowners and realtors,” Sinkey said. “They reflect how people want to live now — with thoughtful design, flexibility and less upkeep.”
A Community Built for Active Living
At full buildout, Sonders will include approximately 375 residences, with Boulder Creek delivering just over 100 homesites. Amenities currently under construction or planned include a clubhouse, outdoor pool and hot tub, learning center, curated parks, pickleball courts, bocce ball, tech hub, enrichment studios and miles of trails connecting to Richards Lake and the greater Fort Collins trail network.
Residents enjoy a setting that feels serene and rural while remaining just five miles from Old Town Fort Collins, offering easy access to dining, shopping, healthcare, festivals and outdoor recreation. At Sonders, there are trails everywhere, Richards Lake is on the west side of the neighborhood, parks and future green spaces are planned or under development, and the pool and clubhouse are going in. Serene Park provides access to Richards Lake for non-motorized boating, fishing and bird watching. Flourish Park stimulates the senses through four gardens that explore nature’s tactile, audible, aromatic and visual attributes. At Evernew Park, residents can access EV charging stations and view wind turbines in action as they wander through native seed and wildflower beds.
Model Grand Opening Details
The two new model homes — one from each collection — will be officially unveiled during the Model Home Grand Opening on January 17 from 11am—3pm. A limited number of quick move-in homes are currently available, with pricing from the low $700,000s to low $900,000s.
For more information or to schedule a tour, visit DwellSonders.com or contact the Boulder Creek concierge team at 303.309.0088 or hello@livebouldercreek.com.
About Boulder Creek Neighborhoods
Boulder Creek Neighborhoods www.livebouldercreek.com is an award-winning, Colorado-based homebuilder that creates innovative communities across the Front Range of Colorado that embrace green building practices, energy efficiency and a true sense of place. The company's mission is to build homes that are more than just bricks and mortar, but are actually modeled to provide a unique living experience designed around how people aspire to live, thus appealing to the active lifestyle. Each of Boulder Creek's communities vary in size, price and concept, but have one common thread: they offer a life fully lived for their homeowners. For more information visit www.livebouldercreek.com or call (303)309-0088.
