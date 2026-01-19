Author Nathaniel Larrieu’s New Book, "Pinky. Pointer. Thumb," is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Series of Poems Exploring the Many Shapes That Love Can Take
Recent release “Pinky. Pointer. Thumb” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nathaniel Larrieu is a stirring and heartfelt collection of poems that invites readers to explore love in its many forms. Using reflective and intimate prose, Larrieu’s works will resonate with readers as they explore the most tender and enduring aspects of human emotions.
Jacksonville, NC, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nathaniel Larrieu has completed his new book “Pinky. Pointer. Thumb”: a deeply personal and resonant collection of poems and ruminations that explores love and the innumerable ways it might manifest in one’s life.
“I wrote this book, thinking love came easy,” writes Larrieu. “As a child, you think you choose love, not understanding it chooses you. Maybe the love we have sometimes is all the love we need. But through the words, we feel the different forms of love. The ones that heal and the ones that hurt. Love is the true mystery of this World.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nathaniel Larrieu’s enthralling series will connect with readers from all walks of life, serving as a reminder that love, in all its forms, is one of the most powerful and universal forces in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Pinky. Pointer. Thumb” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“I wrote this book, thinking love came easy,” writes Larrieu. “As a child, you think you choose love, not understanding it chooses you. Maybe the love we have sometimes is all the love we need. But through the words, we feel the different forms of love. The ones that heal and the ones that hurt. Love is the true mystery of this World.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nathaniel Larrieu’s enthralling series will connect with readers from all walks of life, serving as a reminder that love, in all its forms, is one of the most powerful and universal forces in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Pinky. Pointer. Thumb” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories